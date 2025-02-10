5 things to know for Feb. 10: Super Bowl, Trump’s agenda, Immigration sweeps, Winter storms, Pennies

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — Happy Monday, readers! If caffeine is your daily vice, you may be glad that all Starbucks are offering free coffee today to members of their loyalty program.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Sunday’s Super Bowl in New Orleans. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the game’s MVP for his stellar performance — and for breaking his own record for the most rushing yards by a QB in Super Bowl history with 72. Hurts praised his teammates after they overwhelmed the Chiefs’ offense and tormented star quarterback Patrick Mahomes with a flurry of sacks, a forced fumble and two interceptions. Mahomes told reporters after the game that he takes ownership of the loss and will “have to be better next time.” The Chiefs had sought to become the first team to win three straight titles in the Super Bowl era but were left in disbelief after their dynasty was disrupted.

2. Trump’s agenda

Ahead of Sunday’s big game, President Donald Trump laid out several new policy plans set to take effect this week. Trump said that he’ll announce new tariffs today, including a 25% duty on all imported steel and aluminum. The president also announced that he will soon unveil reciprocal tariffs, which could match other countries’ tariffs on US goods. Separately, Trump on Sunday doubled down on his plans to redevelop the Gaza Strip, telling reporters aboard Air Force One to “think of it as a big real estate site.” He again suggested that other Middle Eastern countries would house displaced Palestinians, though most regional leaders have rejected that proposal.

3. Immigration sweeps

Educators in the US are grappling with fear among students and parents that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will show up at schools — or their homes — as the Trump administration vows to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. The White House and ICE, among several other federal agencies, have splashed multiple photos and videos of their enforcement actions on social media in a PR blitz intended to showcase the administration’s deportation push. There have been no confirmed reports of ICE agents at US schools, but educators said widespread alarm over deportations appears to have contributed to a recent drop in classroom attendance in some communities.

4. Winter storms

Around 29 million people from the Central Plains to the mid-Atlantic are under winter alerts today, according to the National Weather Service. This comes as new systems are building and are expected to dump more snow from the middle of the country to the East Coast in the coming days. Another storm is forecast to hit the West Coast on Wednesday, bringing the threat of heavy rain that could trigger life-threatening debris flows in burn scar areas from January’s wildfires. Below-normal temperatures are also likely to be recorded across much of the continental US over the next few weeks, the weather service said.

5. Pennies

President Trump has instructed the Treasury Department to halt the production of pennies, citing the high cost of producing the coins. “For far too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is so wasteful,” Trump said in a social media post on Sunday. The penny has been under fire for years, with the movement to eliminate it picking up steam last month after Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency called attention to the high cost of production. Experts say the rising cost of metals, including zinc and copper, is part of the reason why it’s getting more expensive to make the one-cent coin.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Super Bowl LIX: A recap on the ads and Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show

CNN curated a list of Super Bowl commercials that stood out in a crowded field. Rapper Kendrick Lamar also headlined an energetic halftime show, completing a victory lap after a year-long feud with rapper Drake.

Ed Sheeran busted

British singer Ed Sheeran took to a busy street in India over the weekend to surprise fans with a live performance. But police dramatically pulled the plug, saying he hadn’t received permission.

New marriages in China crash to record low

Around 6 million couples in China registered their marriages in 2024, a plunge of about 20% from the previous year. Read how the government is encouraging young people to tie the knot.

How to keep your private conversations private

These apps and online tools can help you maintain privacy in an increasingly connected world.

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen dies at 100

Retired Lt. Col. Harry Stewart Jr., a decorated World War II pilot and one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, has died. Watch this short video to learn about his life and legacy.

TODAY’S NUMBER

73

That’s how many hostages are still being held by Hamas, of the 251 initially taken from Israel on October 7, 2023. Three hostages were released on Saturday but were paraded by militants on a stage before they were handed over to the Red Cross.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We are not in the race today.”

— French President Emmanuel Macron, telling CNN that France is “lagging behind” in the global artificial intelligence race. Macron added that he fears Europe is becoming merely an AI consumer, losing control over the future direction and development of the technology.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

River mysteriously turns bright red

A river near Greater Buenos Aires mysteriously turned red, sparking fears among locals of a toxic spill. See the video here.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.