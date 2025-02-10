Earth’s shape-shifting, what to do about dry skin, world’s best airline: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Shifting shape: Scientists who recently confirmed that Earth’s inner core reversed its spin have a new revelation. Calling it “almost science fiction,” they now have evidence that our planet’s innermost layer is changing shape.

2️⃣ Alarming discovery: Scores of unexploded bombs dating back to World War II were recovered from a children’s playground in England. Bomb disposal experts were called in, and more than 170 devices have been found so far.

3️⃣ Egg shortage: Some stores — including Costco and Trader Joe’s — are limiting the number of eggs customers can buy because of the avian flu. The outbreak at dairy farms was responsible for the deaths of more than 40 million egg-laying birds last year.

4️⃣ Tough times: McDonald’s was having a rocky 2024, and an E. coli outbreak made things worse. The fast food giant hopes a new “McValue” menu will help it bounce back and plans to open about 2,200 new restaurants globally in 2025.

5️⃣ Dry skin: During winter, the effects of cold climates can be seen all over — including a flaky scalp, peeling on the face and coarse hands — sometimes leading to painful cracking and bleeding. Dermatologists shared some advice.

Watch this

🐭 Device for mice: Scientists studying Alzheimer’s disease at Cornell University in New York developed virtual reality headsets for mice. The gadgets let them observe brain activity as the animals navigate obstacles and potential threats.

Top headlines

• Trump’s agenda faces legal challenges as president is set to announce new tariffs

• Trump says Palestinians would not have a right to return to Gaza under his redevelopment plan

• Hamas threatens to postpone next hostage release, claiming Israel has broken terms of ceasefire deal

22,000

💊 That’s how many pounds of fentanyl were seized at US borders during the 2024 fiscal year, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

Check this out

🍋 Soured relationship: Serving as the backdrop of a 1995 romance movie, Otaru has become the latest flashpoint in Japan’s battle against overtourism — and peak season is well underway.

Quotable

👩‍🏫 Immigration sweeps: Teachers are grappling with fear among students and parents that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will show up at schools as the Trump administration vows to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Quiz time

🏈 Who was named MVP of Super Bowl LIX after the Philadelphia Eagles rolled over the Kansas City Chiefs?

﻿A. Saquon Barkley

B. Jalen Hurts

C. Jake Elliott

D. DeVonta Smith

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

📺 Welcome back! Famed ESPN analyst Dick Vitale received a hero’s welcome during his emotional return to broadcasting this weekend after a nearly two-year absence due to cancer. “This is my Super Bowl,” said Vitale, who called the men’s basketball game between Duke and Clemson.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won the most valuable player award after leading his team to a 40-22 victory.

