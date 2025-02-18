How clever designs helped save 80 people after their plane caught fire, lost a wing and skidded down a runway upside down

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — When Delta Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto landed in a fiery crash that ripped off a wing and rolled the plane upside down, panicked onlookers feared the worst.

But Michael McCormick saw decades of aircraft safety improvements in action. All 80 people on board survived Monday’s crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

“That was absolutely phenomenal that you could see an aircraft on its back like that and have people walking away from it,” said McCormick, an associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University,

“But my second thought was, well, that’s the design. That’s engineering. That’s the years of civil aviation research … that has enabled something like that to happen.”

Fuel tanks are mainly stored in the wings

Fiery aviation disasters of the past have taught experts that jet fuel should be stored primarily in the wings, not directly beneath the passengers.

“Back in the early days of aviation, that was where it was stored – in the belly of the aircraft,” McCormick said.

So when Delta’s Bombardier CRJ900 crash-landed Monday, tipped over and skidded down the runway, its fuel-laden right wing broke off, leaving behind a massive inferno. The plane continued skidding and rolled over.

Ditching potentially explosive fuel is just one reason why wings are designed to rip off upon impact.

“We want to be able to separate the fuel from the passenger compartment, and at the same time, we want to be able to ensure that the fuselage can come to rest in a stable position,” McCormick said.

The plane ended up in a stable position – albeit upside down. But everyone survived, thanks in part to brawny seats that can withstand extreme force

16G seats are designed for safety – not necessarily comfort

Most modern commercial aircraft are required to have what’s known as 16G seats, meaning they can withstand 16 times the force of gravity, McCormick said.

“You don’t want the seats to either fall apart or come loose in an aircraft accident – even if it’s upside down,” he said.

“So it’s not specifically designed for comfort, it’s designed for durability” in case of an accident, McCormick said. “And you know that if you’ve been in the coach for anything more than a few hours.”

If this crash had occurred a few decades ago, the outcome might have been far more grim, CNN aviation analyst Peter Goelz said.

“What’s changed is that all commercial aircraft have seats that are locked in place on the tracks as part of the fuselage that can withstand up to 16 Gs of impact,” said Goelz, a former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board.

“That means that in a crash-landing like this, if you’re strapped in correctly, you’re going to survive the impact and have a chance to escape,” he said. “And when you combine that with advances in fire-retardant material … you really have a good chance to make it, if you follow directions.”

Nothing can replace skilled crew members

While high-tech engineering likely helped save lives, “You cannot give enough credit to the cabin crew for the safe evacuation of that aircraft,” McCormick said.

Despite dozens of passengers being strapped in their seats and dangling upside down like bats, the crew managed to evacuate the entire plane in less than 90 seconds.

“Hopefully this will (make) the public be more aware and more grateful for the men and women who serve as flight attendants,” McCormick said. “They are responsible for much more than picking up trash and serving sodas. They’re trained professionals responsible for the safety of the passengers. And they did a phenomenal job.”

CNN's Alexandra Skores contributed to this report.

