New immigration enforcement operations underway in Los Angeles area

By Josh Campbell, Jamie Gangel and Norma Galeana, CNN

(CNN) — US immigration officials launched a new round of enforcement operations in the Los Angeles area Sunday, according to two people familiar with the effort.

The new effort in Southern California follows recent operations ordered by the Trump administration to apprehend individuals unlawfully residing in places such as Chicago and New York.

Video posted on social media by community activists appeared to show federal agents gathered outside one residence east of downtown Los Angeles.

It is unclear how many individuals have been detained as part of Sunday’s operations. CNN has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for comment.

Sources previously told CNN that US immigration officials were planning for a wave of enforcement actions to detain and deport individuals in the Los Angeles area.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers were expected to be assisted by agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; FBI and US Customs and Border Protection, sources said.

Los Angeles is one of a number of Democratic-led cities in California, Colorado and Illinois that have instituted sanctuary city policies restricting cooperation with federal immigration officials’ efforts to arrest, detain or gather information on migrants.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.