Concern about Musk’s conflicts, economic jitters, diet’s surprising benefit: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Conflict of interest? The Federal Aviation Administration agreed to use SpaceX’s Starlink internet system to upgrade the IT networks it uses to manage US airspace. The contract is raising concerns as CEO Elon Musk recommends funding cuts at federal agencies — including the FAA.

2️⃣ Getting jittery: Americans are worried about the economy. Consumer confidence registered the biggest monthly decline since August 2021 as the Trump administration tries to reconfigure trade relationships and inflation shows signs of getting stuck.

3️⃣ Generous offer: A French man whose stolen credit card was used to buy a winning lottery ticket suggested splitting the jackpot with the two thieves, who appear to be homeless and have since disappeared. The prize turned out to be worth about $525,000.

4️⃣ Eye for design: British designer Talia Lipkin-Connor’s great-grandfather dressed The Beatles, but she’s not resting on her family’s laurels. She’s making a name for herself with her own label and a successful showing at London Fashion Week.

5️⃣ Hip vibes: Miami has always been a popular tourist destination, but more people are deciding to stay and call it home. Here’s how the city captivates visitors.

👨‍🦲 Hairy situation: A man was arrested while trying to board a flight from Cartagena, Colombia, to Amsterdam, after officers found cocaine under his toupee. The drugs are estimated to be worth about $10,000.

• White House says 1 million federal workers replied to DOGE email that caused chaos

• New details emerge in case against man accused of fatally stabbing 4 Idaho students

• Southwest plane aborts landing to avoid collision with private jet that entered Chicago runway without authorization

📸 Behind the scenes: A photographer’s upcoming book reveals a different side of some of the world’s most famous actors by pulling back the curtain to reveal intimate moments that many people never get to see.

💔 ‘Sinister’ plot: Authorities said a Las Vegas woman used online dating apps to lure nearly a dozen men to meet her in person, then drugged them and stole their money.

🤬 The CEO of JPMorgan Chase, pictured here, apologized for using salty language about work-from-home policies. What’s his name?

﻿A. Brian Moynihan

B. Charles Scharf

C. Jamie Dimon

D. David Solomon

😷 That’s the number of confirmed measles cases reported in an outbreak in western Texas. Most of them are children.

🧑‍🍳 Recipe for success: A food delivery startup in Uzbekistan is helping women run cooking businesses from their homes. Coozin, which launched in 2020, also educates its vendors on topics like social media marketing.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Dimon apologized for cursing but said he’s not backing down on requiring JPMorgan Chase employees to return to the office.

