Woman with incendiary devices arrested following vandalism at Tesla dealership in Colorado

By Rebekah Riess, CNN

(CNN) — A Colorado woman has been arrested after a Tesla dealership in Loveland, Colorado, was vandalized several times, with incendiary devices discovered at the scene, according to a release from the Loveland Police Department on Wednesday.

An investigation started January 29 when the first act of vandalism at the local car dealership was reported, followed by a second incident February 2. On February 7, police officers went to the dealership after reports of attempted arson. A number of vehicles and the Tesla building itself had been vandalized with graffiti, “some of which were offensive and hateful in nature,” police said.

Just before midnight Monday, the Loveland Police Department arrested Lucy Grace Nelson, who they say had “returned to Loveland Tesla while in possession of additional incendiary devices, along with materials attributed to vandalism.” Nelson was arrested without incident.

The 40-year-old was booked into the Larimer County Jail and is facing several felony charges, including using explosive or incendiary devices during a felony and criminal mischief. Police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and federal charges are expected in the case, Chris Padgett, a spokesperson for the Loveland Police Department, told CNN. The US Attorney’s Office declined comment.

Police have not been able to interview Nelson, who invoked her right to an attorney and to remain silent, Padgett said. CNN has been unable to determine whether Nelson has obtained representation. The Larimer County Magistrate has issued a $100,000 cash surety bond for Nelson.

“These incidents were not only unlawful, dangerous, and unsettling, they also created an atmosphere of discomfort and worry. Those who work at the business, along with those living in the community, have had to deal with such concerns since the first incident on January 29th,” Padgett added.

CNN has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or Nelson – whom people may have previously known as Justin Thomas Nelson, Padgett said – is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line or Larimer County Crime Stoppers.

CNN’s Andi Babineau and Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

