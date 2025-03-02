Start your week smart: DOGE’s chaotic cuts, emergency summit, slowing the measles spread, Oscars preview, tariffs

By Andrew Torgan, Daniel Wine and Kimberly Richardson, CNN

(CNN) — Do you remember Skype? The internet-based phone and video service that was once the dominant way of staying connected in the mid-2000s is logging off for good in May. Microsoft bought the service 14 years ago for a whopping $8.5 billion in cash, but the ascendency of apps like FaceTime, WebEx and Zoom led to its eventual demise.

Sunday spotlight

Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have been dominating the headlines in the first few weeks of President Donald Trump’s new administration — at times overshadowing the president himself.

Just about every government agency is in the crosshairs for cutbacks, and the latest targets include the Internal Revenue Service, Department of Energy, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Supporters say the changes are long overdue, while critics say they’re being done recklessly and point out that Musk was neither elected by voters nor confirmed by the Senate.

1️⃣ Tracking the cuts: Thousands of federal workers have been placed on administrative leave, laid off or issued immediate termination notifications. CNN is keeping tabs on the chaotic and rapidly evolving situation.

2️⃣ Power player: Trump’s first Cabinet meeting last week illustrated Musk’s influence. Dressed in a MAGA hat and “Tech Support” shirt, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX spent more time talking than anyone besides the president. Some Cabinet members are frustrated.

3️⃣ Who’s in charge? Although Musk and his young tech-savvy assistants have been front and center, the White House says Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of DOGE. She has a background in health care and served in Trump’s first administration.

4️⃣ Change of plans: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — an early DOGE target — abruptly dropped cases accusing several companies of ripping off consumers. The agency dismissed lawsuits against Capital One, Rocket Homes and a student loan servicer.

5️⃣ Heavy-handed: Whether or not you agree with the assertion that the government is bloated and needs to be shrunk dramatically, CNN senior business writer Jeanne Sahadi says DOGE’s aggressive approach isn’t likely to make things more efficient.

Top headlines

• Israel says it will block aid going into Gaza until Hamas agrees to ceasefire extension

• Firefly ‘Blue Ghost’ lunar lander touches down on the moon. Follow live updates

• CNN Poll: Public remains negative on Trump ahead of address to Congress

The week ahead

Monday

Musk’s SpaceX is targeting the launch of the eighth flight test of its Starship launch system. During its previous flight in January, the most powerful rocket ever built exploded in a ball of flames over the North Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos Islands. Debris from that explosion was later found on roads and washed up on beaches.

Tuesday

﻿Trump’s tariffs of 25% on Mexican and Canadian goods are set to take effect. He’s also threatened to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports on this day. Mexico, China and Canada are America’s top three trading partners, and simultaneous tariffs on all three nations could lead to soaring prices for American consumers.

Trump will also address a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. ET. CNN’s special coverage of the president’s address and the Democratic response will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN connected TV and mobile apps and on CNN.com. It will also stream live on Max.

And it’s Fat Tuesday — aka Mardi Gras — or the last day of Carnival season and the last chance to feast and celebrate before Lent begins.

Wednesday

﻿March 5 is Ash Wednesday, the start of roughly 40 days of the Lenten season that precedes Easter.

Thursday

The leaders of the 27 European Union countries will hold an emergency summit to discuss the next steps for Ukraine’s and Europe’s security. On Friday of last week, an angry exchange broke out in the Oval Office between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as they discussed a deal to exchange US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources for investment and what Zelensky hoped would be security guarantees.

Friday

The 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals kicks off in Austin, Texas, and lasts through March 15.

Saturday

March 8 is International Women’s Day.

Listen in

One Thing: 🎧 Slowing the measles spread

In this episode of the “One Thing” podcast, CNN’s David Rind asks a Houston doctor if he’s expecting a major livestock show to bring more measles cases to his city. Listen here.

Photos of the week

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

It’s Oscar night! Read CNN’s guide on what to expect when the 97th Academy Awards air live tonight on ABC beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

In theaters

Opening Friday is "Mickey 17," a sci-fi comedy/thriller that stars Robert Pattinson as a somewhat below-average guy who volunteers for a dangerous mission to an ice planet. The bad news is he dies. The good news is the company that sent him there just "reprints" him and ships him off over, and over, and over again.

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

In tennis, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, begins today. The tournament sparked a wave of excitement when it was announced that Venus Williams, sister of Serena Williams, had received a wild card entry to play last month. However, the 44-year-old later said during a podcast appearance that she would be “overseas” and would be “watching it on TV” instead. Williams has not played since losing in the first round of the Miami Open in March 2024 and hasn’t won a match on tour since August 2023.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report.

Quiz time!

Looking for a challenge to start your week? Take CNN’s weekly news quiz to see how much you remember from the week that was! So far, 49% of fellow quiz fans have gotten eight or more questions right. How will you fare?

Play me off …

‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’

Grammy-winning soul singer Roberta Flack passed away last week at the age of 88. Here’s the song that won her two Grammy awards in 1974 for Record of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance by a Female Artist.

