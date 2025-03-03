Apalachee football coach steps down to focus on mental health recovery after shooting

By Devyn Byers, CNN

(CNN) — Apalachee High School head football coach Mike Hancock is stepping down to address his mental health after a mass shooting last year killed two students and two staff members – one of them a fellow coach – at the Georgia school.

Hancock opened up about his struggle with depression, anxiety, grief and PTSD following the September 2024 shooting, which also left nine people injured. Hancock worked with football defensive coordinator Richard Aspinwall, one of the victims.

“After much prayer and seeking spiritual guidance, I have decided to resign my position as Head Football Coach at the Chee,” Hancock said in a post Friday on X. “These past several months have been difficult on me both mentally and physically.”

Hancock said he allowed his mental health issues to “cripple” him. “As coaches, we are a prideful group and often times don’t seek the help that we need to get better.” He said leaving the position would allow him to seek guidance and peace.

“It is through God’s grace and me humbling myself before the cross that I am seeking the mental help and healing that I need to be myself again,” Hancock said on social media. “I have started attending sessions with a Christian counselor and learning to work through my anxiety, grief, and depression.”

The coach was with the Wildcats football program for seven seasons and advocated for normalcy and unity within the student body following the tragedy.

“Our win was getting our kids back together, getting our kids on the field. Yes, with football you want to win and… get on the scoreboard, but our win that night was getting back to playing,” Hancock said about the team’s first away game following the shooting.

Hancock hopes his candor will encourage other coaches struggling with mental health to come forward and seek help.

“To all my former players- I am here for you! Don’t ever hesitate to reach out!” Hancock said. “We need each other!”

CNN reached out to Apalachee High School and the Barrow County Board of Education to determine whether Hancock would remain on the school staff. Hancock told Atlanta station Fox 5 that he will continue to teach there.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.