Preventable illnesses, how to master small talk, bad psychedelic trips: Catch up on the day’s stories

1️⃣ Health concerns: The measles outbreak is surging in West Texas, especially in under-vaccinated communities. With lower vaccination rates, experts worry about what preventable illnesses we could see next.

2️⃣ Project NOLA: In cities across the US, someone or something is almost always watching you. On Tuesday, as Mardi Gras revelers flock to New Orleans to celebrate the end of Carnival, a unique web of eyes will be observing Bourbon Street.

3️⃣ Campus antisemitism: The Anti-Defamation League released an updated report card assessing how US colleges combat antisemitism and protect Jewish students. It found that they’re making substantial progress — but work remains.

4️⃣ Bad trips: Are you intrigued by all the headlines about the mental health benefits of psychedelics? If you’re wanting to give them a try, you may want to think twice. A new study found that a bad trip can have serious consequences.

5️⃣ Incredible image: NASA just released a new photo that captures the sound barrier being broken as America’s first civil supersonic jet completed its second flight at speeds exceeding Mach 1. Take a look.

Watch this

🐶 Puppy heist: Three people stole two bulldog puppies from a Colorado pet store after one of the men faked a seizure, police said. Each dog is worth about $4,300. One was recovered, but the other is still missing.

Top headlines

• Stocks tumble as Trump confirms tariffs on Mexico and Canada start tomorrow

• Pope Francis had 2 episodes of ‘acute respiratory failure,’ Vatican says

• Unusually powerful March storm threatens to create a blizzard, tornadoes and fires

33

🙏 That’s the number of times Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the US and Americans for their support in his country’s war against Russia.

Check this out

☪️ Holy month: Friday marked the beginning of Ramadan, when Muslims pray at night and abstain from eating, drinking and sexual acts from sunrise to sunset. Here’s how people around the world are observing the tradition.

Quotable

🌀 NOAA layoffs: Scientists and lawmakers are sounding the alarm about potential consequences of the cuts, including keeping people safe and protecting the economy.

Quiz time

💋 Halle Berry and Adrien Brody locked lips in a memorable moment from Sunday night’s Oscars. Berry won Best Actress for which movie in 2002?

﻿A. “Bulworth”

B. “Jungle Fever”

C. “Gothika”

D. “Monster’s Ball”

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐒 Building bridges: The Whitley Fund for Nature honored Brazilian biologist Fernanda Abra for her pioneering work to install canopy bridges over roads in the Amazon rainforest. They help to protect tree-dwelling mammals from vehicles.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Berry is the only Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress — for her role in “Monster’s Ball.”

