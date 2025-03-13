New details emerge about missing US student’s hours on Punta Cana beach

By John Miller and Lex Harvey, CNN

(CNN) — New information has revealed that other people were on the beach when US college student Sudiksha Konanki went missing in the Dominican Republic, law enforcement officials assisting in the investigation told CNN, as the search goes into its seventh day.

The 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student vanished at the beach of the Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana early on March 6, sparking a frantic search by air, sea and land, involving authorities from the United States, the Dominican Republic and India, where Konanki’s family is originally from.

Konanki, who is from Loudon County, Virginia, traveled to Punta Cana with five female friends from her school. The women had been drinking in the hotel’s lobby early on March 6 before surveillance cameras captured them entering the hotel beach along with two men around 4:15 a.m., according to a law enforcement source and police statements.

Cameras later captured five women and one man leaving the beach around 4:55 a.m. – but Konanki appears to have stayed behind with a man in his 20s, sources told CNN. The surveillance cameras recorded the man leaving the beach just before 9 a.m., but Konanki was nowhere to be seen.

Konanki’s sarong-style cover-up was found on a lounge chair on the beach, but there were no signs of violence, a source familiar with the investigation told CNN.

In his interviews with police, the young man, who is the last known person to have been with Konanki before she vanished, recalled going in the water, feeling ill, coming out of the water and laying down on the beach, while seeing Konanki still standing about ankle deep in the sea, multiple law enforcement officials assisting with the investigation told CNN. The man’s next recollection was waking up and leaving the beach hours later, they said.

The man is cooperating with the investigation, and police are not considering him a suspect.

Video evidence points to additional people being on the beach around the time Konanki went missing, law enforcement officials said, and investigators are trying to identify them while asking that they come forward with any information about Konanki.

CNN has not seen the footage.

The night Konanki disappeared, sea conditions were dangerous with high waves, Agustín Morillo Rodríguez, general commander of the Dominican Republic navy, told CNN Wednesday.

Konanki’s disappearance comes nearly two months after four tourists drowned in Punta Cana at the same beach where Konanki was last seen, according to the Dominican Republic’s civil defense agency. Strong currents swept the tourists off the Arena Gorda beach, where the Riu República Hotel is located, the civil defense agency said on January 18 in a Facebook post.

Dominican officials had previously said they were investigating Konanki’s disappearance as a drowning. But the General Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday officials are also investigating whether Konanki’s disappearance could extend “beyond a possible accidental event.”

“As with any disappearance under the circumstances of the case at hand, we are applying a holistic investigation protocol that examines all variables,” General Prosecutor Yeni Berenice Reynoso said.

Konanki’s family and Loudon County Sheriff Mike Chapman have urged authorities to consider other avenues.

Because other people were around the beach early on March 6, without discovering a body authorities must allow for the possibility Konanki may have encountered one or more of them, the sheriff said.

Konanki’s parents, Subbarayudu and Sreedevi Konanki, returned to Virginia this week after flying to Punta Cana with two family friends, according to Chapman. Subbarayudu, Konanki’s father, has asked authorities to widen the investigation.

The father’s formal request notes that the student’s belongings, including her phone and wallet, were left with her friends, “which is unusual because she always carried her phone with her,” he wrote in the report, according to radio station WTOP, as reported by the AP. It’s unclear where this information came from.

Subbarayudu told CNN earlier he wants local authorities “to also investigate other possibilities including whether this is a case of kidnapping or human trafficking.”

