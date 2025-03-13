Protesters arrested after storming Trump Tower to demand release of Mahmoud Khalil

By Chelsea Bailey, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been arrested after dozens of protesters flooded Trump Tower Thursday to denounce the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist detained by ICE over his involvement with pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.

The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, began shortly after noon when demonstrators dressed in red shirts that read “Not in our Name” and “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel,” flooded the Tower’s iconic golden lobby.

They chanted “Free Mahmoud Khalil” and unfurled banners that read “Never Again for Anyone” and “Jews Say Do Not Comply”

