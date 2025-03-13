Skip to Content
CNN - National

Protesters arrested after storming Trump Tower to demand release of Mahmoud Khalil

<i>Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Demonstrators from human rights organization Jewish Voice for Peace holds a civil disobedience action inside Trump Tower in New York on March 13.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images via CNN Newsource
Demonstrators from human rights organization Jewish Voice for Peace holds a civil disobedience action inside Trump Tower in New York on March 13.
By
Published 11:38 AM

By Chelsea Bailey, CNN

(CNN) — Multiple people have been arrested after dozens of protesters flooded Trump Tower Thursday to denounce the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian activist detained by ICE over his involvement with pro-Palestinian demonstrations at Columbia University.

The protest, organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, began shortly after noon when demonstrators dressed in red shirts that read “Not in our Name” and “Jews Say Stop Arming Israel,” flooded the Tower’s iconic golden lobby.

They chanted “Free Mahmoud Khalil” and unfurled banners that read “Never Again for Anyone” and “Jews Say Do Not Comply”

CNN has reached out to the NYPD for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content