Start your week smart: Trump’s tariff chaos, deadly tornadoes, government shutdown averted, news quiz, Selection Sunday

(CNN) — The finances of low-income Americans are getting worse, and more shoppers are going without basic necessities. That’s according to Dollar General, whose “core customers” earn less than $40,000 a year. The discount chain is considered a bellwether of low and middle-income shoppers’ spending.

Here’s what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Sunday spotlight

During his most recent presidential campaign, Donald Trump talked a lot about his plans to implement tariffs. After taking office in January, he quickly made good on those promises by targeting the country’s three largest trading partners: Mexico, Canada and China.

The rollout has been chaotic and contentious. Trump’s 25% tariffs on aluminum and steel went into effect last week, and Canada and Europe immediately retaliated.

The president’s tariffs threaten to significantly raise prices for American consumers at a time when the US economy is already on shaky ground.

1️⃣ How do tariffs work? They’re a tax on goods coming from another country. A tariff is typically a percentage of the value of the import and can vary based on where the goods are coming from and what the products are. Here’s what you need to know.

2️⃣ Warning signs: Wall Street has been seriously spooked by Trump’s erratic economic agenda, and gold prices hit $3,000 for the first time as investors seek a safe haven. Consumer sentiment just plunged to its lowest level in more than two years.

3️⃣ Inside one industry: Tariffs could add thousands of dollars to the cost of building and buying a new car. Trump said automakers can avoid his tariffs by simply moving production to American plants, but it’s not that easy. Even Tesla, the electric car company run by Elon Musk, said retaliatory tariffs against US manufacturers could harm its operations.

4️⃣ ‘Everything costs more’: For craft brewers — an industry largely consisting of small businesses where the product is made in steel and packaged in aluminum — the newly applied tariffs are having a direct impact on their bottom lines.

5️⃣ What’s next: It started with tariffs, but the trade war is quickly escalating into a broader tit-for-tat battle. CNN’s David Goldman explains why Trump is digging himself into an economic and political hole so deep that it could prove impossible to climb out.

Editor’s note: We’re trying something new with the “Sunday spotlight” by taking a closer look at a hot topic in the news. Let us know what you think.

Top headlines

• Federal judge blocks Trump’s use of wartime powers to quickly deport noncitizens

• New tornado watch issued for Southern states as severe storms leave at least 33 dead

• Congress averts government shutdown after Senate passes stopgap funding bill

• SpaceX’s Crew-10 arrives at the ISS, paving the way for NASA astronauts to return home

The week ahead

Tuesday

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim will discuss his upcoming mission to the International Space Station with two Russian cosmonauts. The launch is scheduled for April 8.

Wednesday

﻿Although interest rates are expected to remain unchanged, the Federal Reserve will hold a highly anticipated meeting as President Trump’s policies have wreaked havoc on the US economy.

A federal court hearing is scheduled in New York City in the case against Luigi Mangione, who is accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Thursday

Leaders of the European Union are scheduled to meet in Brussels, Belgium, to discuss the war in Ukraine among other topics. The meeting comes a week after Ukraine agreed to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal, which Russia is now considering.

It’s time for the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which officially kicks off in Washington, DC. The nearly monthlong celebration of springtime features a parade, street festivals and cultural performances.

Saturday

World Water Day celebrates this precious resource and raises awareness about the estimated 2.2 billion people without access to clean water. This year’s theme focuses on preserving glaciers.

What’s happening in entertainment

TV and streaming

LL Cool J will host the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Fox at 8 p.m. ET Monday from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish and Kenny Chesney are among the artists expected to perform.

A couple of series premieres worth mentioning: Uzo Aduba plays an eccentric detective trying to solve a murder during a state dinner at the White House in “The Residence,” streaming Thursday on Netflix. “Good American Family” stars Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass as a Midwestern couple who adopt a girl with a rare form of dwarfism, starting Wednesday on Hulu.

In theaters

“Snow White” — Disney’s live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic — opens Friday. This version stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot.

“The Alto Knights,” directed by Barry Levinson and featuring Robert De Niro and Debra Messing, explores the struggle for control of a crime family in the mid-20th century. ( “The Alto Knights” is from Warner Bros. Pictures, which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.)

What’s happening in sports

At a glance …

For college basketball teams across the nation, it all comes down to this: Selection Sunday is here. The men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets will be revealed tonight. Here’s what to watch for.

The men are wrapping up their conference tournaments this weekend. Duke won the ACC championship on Saturday night despite playing without Cooper Flagg, and Houston claimed the Big 12 title. In today’s games, Florida meets Tennessee in the SEC final, while Michigan faces Wisconsin for the Big Ten crown.

In golf, J.J. Spaun signed off with a spectacular long-range putt to take a one-shot lead into what will be an uncustomary early final round of The Players Championship, as the threat of severe storms led tournament organizers in Florida to push today’s start time forward.

For more of your favorite sports, head on over to CNN Sports as well as Bleacher Report, which — like CNN — is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

