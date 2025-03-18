5 things to know for March 18: Israel-Gaza, Executive powers, Astronauts return, Federal employees, Missing college student



(CNN) — Historians, conspiracy theorists, Oliver Stone: Set aside some reading time today. President Donald Trump said he plans to release “approximately 80,000 pages” of unredacted files associated with President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Israel-Gaza

Gaza’s fragile ceasefire shattered early Tuesday as Israel carried out what it described as “extensive strikes” on Hamas targets, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to use “increasing military strength” against the militant group and Defense Minister Israel Katz declaring: “Tonight we returned to fighting in Gaza.” Hamas accused Israel of overturning the nearly two-month-long ceasefire agreement and “putting the captives in Gaza at risk of an unknown fate.” Israel accused Hamas of “repeatedly” refusing to release hostages and rejecting mediation offers. Israel’s attack killed over 320 people and wounded hundreds more, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. A doctor told CNN the scenes at one hospital were “nothing close to anything I’ve experienced before” and that the majority of cases she had seen were children. Israel consulted the Trump administration before the Gaza strikes.

2. Executive powers

Recent court orders slowing down or indefinitely blocking President Trump’s policy blitz have raised the specter that the executive branch might openly flout the federal judiciary and prompted questions about how judges would respond. Any decision by the White House to defy federal courts would immediately implicate profound constitutional questions about the separation of powers that have kept each branch of the government in check for centuries. The issue reached a fever pitch over the weekend when the Trump administration deported hundreds of alleged gang members to El Salvador despite a federal judge’s order. Separately, a federal court hearing about the recent deportation of Brown University assistant professor Dr. Rasha Alawieh was canceled Monday. Federal agents found photos of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iran’s supreme leader on her cell phone, a source familiar with the case told CNN.

3. Astronauts return

Two NASA astronauts, whose roughly week-long mission turned into a 286-day stay on the International Space Station, are finally returning to Earth. Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore became stuck in space when their Boeing Starliner spacecraft malfunctioned last year. In addition to conducting spacewalks, carrying out maintenance on the station and setting records, the pair have maintained a positive perspective about the whole experience. “I think just the fact that we’re living up here in this very unique place gives you an amazing perspective — not only (with the view) out the window, obviously, but also just on how to solve problems, and I don’t want to lose that spark of inspiration,” Williams said. They are expected to splashdown off the coast of Florida this afternoon.

4. Federal employees

In response to a judge’s ruling, multiple federal agencies have reinstated terminated probationary employees and placed them on paid administrative leave. Workers interviewed by CNN were pleased to be receiving a paycheck again but also frustrated that they couldn’t return to their jobs. “I’m ready and raring to go. I don’t like to get paid not to do my work,” one USDA probationary worker said. The Trump administration has dismissed tens of thousands of probationary workers, who have typically been in their positions for only one or two years, as part of its efforts to downsize the federal workforce.

5. Missing college student

A man believed to be the last person to see missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki is asking a court to grant him his freedom, challenging authorities’ treatment of him since the 20-year-old woman’s disappearance in the Dominican Republic nearly two weeks ago. Authorities there confiscated the passport of Joshua Steven Riibe, a 22-year-old senior at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, a source close to the investigation told CNN. He has remained under police surveillance, even though he is not considered a suspect in Konanki’s disappearance and has not been accused of wrongdoing, the source said. Riibe has filed a habeas corpus petition, claiming his rights were violated by prosecutors, police and the hotel where he was staying, according to court documents obtained by CNN. A hearing is set for 2 p.m. local time today, according to the documents.

HAPPENING LATER

Trump and Putin to talk

President Trump is scheduled to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin today about ending the Russia-Ukraine war. Ukraine has accepted a US-proposed ceasefire deal but the Kremlin has indicated it wants more out of it. Here’s a look at what’s at stake in today’s call.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Tracy Morgan health concerns

The comedian and actor appeared to fall ill while sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, causing a delay in the New York Knicks-Miami Heat NBA game.

Trump to overhaul the Kennedy Center

The president wants new seats, decor and a more modern facade. Expect a lot of gilding.

Tuition-free Harvard

Starting next fall, the Ivy League university will waive tuition for students of families making $200,000 or less, and cover tuition, housing and other costs for those earning less than $100,000.

American alternatives to your favorite European wines

If the 200% tariff raises the price of your favorite Burgundy or Riesling, there’s likely an American version you can try instead.

So nice, he gets to do it twice

Conan O’Brien has been tapped to return as host of next year’s Academy Awards ceremony. “I want to hear Adrien Brody finish his speech,” O’Brien joked.

TODAY’S NUMBER

14

That’s how old Gotham FC forward McKenna Whitham is. Over the weekend, the teenage soccer phenom broke yet another record, becoming the youngest player to appear in a regular season match. The California native is also the youngest player to sign in the National Women’s Soccer League and the youngest athlete to sign a contract with Nike.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The chasm between rank-and-file Democrats and congressional Democratic leadership is vast.”

— Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, a progressive group created in 2016 after Donald Trump first took the White House. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is facing heavy backlash from fellow Democrats over his decision to advance a Republican-led funding bill last week to avert a government shutdown. Schumer said he had to postpone a book tour out of security concerns.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

Twister tosses buildings into the air

A resident of Gordo, Alabama, captured footage of an EF-2 tornado as it destroyed several chicken houses. Watch the video here.

