Man who last saw missing student Sudiksha Konanki is leaving Dominican Republic after getting new passport, sources say

By Jessica Hasbun and John Miller, CNN

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (CNN) — The man who is the last person known to have been with missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki is on a JetBlue flight departing the Dominican Republic on Wednesday evening, after being detained for 10 days, multiple sources familiar with the flight plans tell CNN.

Joshua Steven Riibe, a 22-year-old Iowa resident and a student at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, departed from Santo Domingo at 5:39 p.m. ET, the sources said.

He attended a court hearing Tuesday to urge a judge to let him return to the United States.

“I really want to go home and see my family,” Riibe testified. “I understand I’m here to help but it’s been 10 days.”

He was then granted judicial permission to leave the island – though he couldn’t immediately leave because, according to a source close to the prosecutor’s office, Dominican authorities still had his passport at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.