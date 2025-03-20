Fiery town halls, herd immunity, retiring abroad: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Do you remember when you were a baby? Chances are, probably not. A new study explains why.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Testy town halls: Across the US in the past few weeks, dissatisfied voters are clashing with lawmakers during heated public forums. Constituents are angry at Republicans about power moves by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, while some Democratic lawmakers face complaints of not fighting back enough.

2️⃣ Herd immunity: Dr. Jerome Adams, the former US surgeon general, said the country is getting a crash course in how herd immunity works and that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s tenure as Health and Human Services secretary will be defined by how he responds to vaccine-preventable disease outbreaks.

3️⃣ Stellar explosions: New research suggests that violent supernovas might have played a role in two of Earth’s largest mass extinctions. The findings highlight how colossal stars can both create and destroy life, the study’s lead author said.

4️⃣ ‘They’re like a friend’: While we’re talking about extinction, a community of rare fish enthusiasts collects endangered species from lakes and springs around the world and keeps them in tanks, hoping that they can be reintroduced into the wild.

5️⃣ Retiring abroad: Drawn by sunshine or a lower cost of living, a growing number of Americans are choosing to spend their golden years outside the US. These are the best options.

Watch this

🐦 Bird’s-eye view: From Bedouins trekking the desert to traders sailing on the seas, check out the majestic sights while paratriking over this Persian Gulf state, once considered the crossroads of civilization.

Top headlines

• Trump signs order to begin dismantling Education Department

• Some of Trump and Musk’s most public supporters targeted in swatting incidents

• DOGE blocked from accessing sensitive Social Security data, after judge raises concerns of a ‘fishing expedition’

$6.1 billion

🏀 That’s the record-breaking sale price for the Boston Celtics, one of the most successful NBA teams in history.

Check this out

✈️ Flying in style: Tired of traveling in the same old pointy planes? A California company just announced a partnership with Delta Air Lines for a quirky “blended wing” plane that resembles a nacho.

Celebrity corner

⭐ A study in resilience: Tracy Morgan may be a comedian, but he’s had more than his fair share of somber life experiences. The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member grew up in the New York City projects, dropped out of high school and overcame health challenges and a tragic car crash.

Quiz time

💸 What is the economic term for persistent high inflation combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand in a country’s economy?

﻿A. Elasticity

B. Allocation

C. Stagflation

D. Arbitration

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏊‍♀️ Breaking barriers: Kirsty Coventry, a former standout swimmer for Zimbabwe, was just elected president of the International Olympic Committee. She’s the first female leader of the IOC as well as the first African. Coventry will take over in June for Thomas Bach.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The Federal Reserve warned that tariffs could significantly dampen the economic outlook, sparking concerns about stagflation. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.