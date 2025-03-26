5 things to know for March 26: Signal chat fallout, Gaza protests, Election order, Florida jobs, Alaska plane crash



CNN

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — More than 10,000 firefighters, police and civil servants have been deployed to battle dozens of wildfires raging in South Korea. Fueled by dry air and strong winds, the blazes have killed at least 24 people, burned nearly 43,000 acres and destroyed a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Signal chat fallout

Top national security officials faced questions from outraged Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday about a group chat on the messaging app Signal that revealed plans for a military strike in Yemen to a journalist. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe repeatedly denied that the chat contained classified information and then appeared to shift responsibility to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for determining such classification. Yet it was Hegseth’s texts that reportedly provided “operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the US would be deploying, and attack sequencing.” Current and former defense officials said that such discussions would always be classified due to the potential risk to US service members.

2. Gaza protests

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets in northern Gaza on Tuesday to denounce Hamas and call for an end to the war with Israel. It appeared to be the largest protest against the militant group since its attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. The demonstrations took place just two days after the death toll from the conflict hit 50,000 in Gaza, according to the enclave’s health ministry. Overnight, Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza killed eight more people, including five children, the Palestine Red Crescent said.

3. Election order

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday that directs the Election Assistance Commission to demand proof of citizenship for voter registration — and withhold funding from states that don’t enforce the requirement for voters who register with the federal form. Republicans have long sought these changes to election practices, but critics say demanding proof of citizenship could disenfranchise poor and older voters and suppress votes. The order also instructed the Department of Homeland Security to give Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency access to state voter rolls so its team can search the data for foreign nationals.

4. Florida jobs

Florida’s efforts to crack down on employers who hire undocumented immigrants have presented a problem for businesses: not enough workers willing to fill low-wage and often undesirable jobs. To fix the problem, the state’s legislature has advanced a bill that would loosen child labor laws. If passed, businesses would be able to hire children as young as 14 years old to work overnight shifts, even on school days. The bill would also eliminate working time restrictions on 14 and 15 year olds if they are home-schooled and end guaranteed meal breaks for 16 and 17 year olds.

5. Alaska plane crash

A pilot and his two daughters were rescued this week after their plane crashed into an icy Alaska lake. The Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser was on a sightseeing tour from Soldotna to Skilak Lake on the Kenai Peninsula Sunday when it went missing. Social media posts written by the pilot’s father prompted about a dozen residents to launch aerial searches for the missing family. Twelve hours after the plane went down, one of the pilots flying over Tustumena Lake spotted the partially submerged aircraft with the trio standing on top of the wing. Members of the Alaska Army National Guard rescued the family; they were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. “It was literally the best possible scenario and outcome,” Lt. Col. Brendon Holbrook, commander of the 207th Aviation Regiment, said.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Milwaukee Bucks guard sidelined

Nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard is out of commission after doctors diagnosed him with deep vein thrombosis, a form of a blood clot, in his right calf. He’s now undergoing treatment for the condition.

Bad news for gum lovers

There are many ways for microplastics to find their way into our bodies, including food, water bottles and tea bags. Now researchers say you can add one more item to the list: chewing gum.

Coming soon to a theatre near you

A variety of new movies are arriving in theaters this spring. So, if you’re looking for an escape, check out these flicks featuring killer unicorns, a giant Great Dane and the final reckoning for “Mission: Impossible” hero Ethan Hunt.

Pedro Pascal would like just a little bit of privacy

“The Last of Us” star said he felt violated when the paparazzi revealed his highly-caffeinated coffee order. “It was an incredibly private morning ritual that I never wanted anyone to know about!” Pascal said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

How did you sleep last night?

If the answer is “not well,” actor Walter Goggins is here to help. The “White Lotus” star has recorded a sleep story for the meditation app Calm that he hopes will provide listeners with a relaxing, dreamlike experience.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$2.1 billion﻿

That’s nearly the amount in damages a Georgia jury ordered Monsanto parent company Bayer to pay a man who claimed its Roundup weed killer caused his cancer. It’s one of the largest legal settlements reached in a Roundup-related case.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“They’re just everywhere, they’re crawling over patios, they’re coming into our homes.”

— Construction worker Scott Rider, after suffering repeated bites from red fire ants. The number of ant attacks on humans and livestock has exploded in Australia this month. Nearly two dozen people have been hospitalized after experiencing a severe reaction from the bites.

TODAY’S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY …

Could your next cup of joe come from Ghana?

Although the West African country has long been known for growing cocoa, uneven harvests due to climate change have prompted many farmers to switch to a more caffeinated crop.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.