Wedding photos mysteriously appeared on a Missouri lawn. It turned out they took a remarkable journey

By Devyn Byers, CNN

(CNN) — When an EF3 tornado roared through Poplar Bluff, Missouri, it upended the lives of thousands of people and scattered their belongings in every direction, both the replaceable and the irreplaceable.

“Our house was a total loss,” said Darby Russom, who was forced to relocate with her husband Trendall.

The storm brought 138 mph winds, according to the National Weather Service, damaging hundreds of homes and businesses.

“It took off our entire roof, took out our whole shed, and crushed our carport in,” Darby said. “There’s so much damage in that area. Tons of people are needing help.”

Nearly everything outside her basement was ruined, Darby explained, leaving them to collect the few personal items that could be salvaged.

The kindness of strangers

The next morning, nearly a hundred miles away near Brazeau, Missouri, winery owners Bonnie and Doug Hemman drove by their front yard to find wedding photos scattered on the grass.

The couple turned to Facebook to see if someone recognized the bride or her bridesmaids in the pictures.

“Does anyone know these beautiful ladies? We found this in our yard after the storms last night,” the post read. “Would love to get it back to them.”

Meanwhile, 50 miles from Poplar Bluff in Marble Hill, Missouri, another stranger found wedding photos in a field and put them on Facebook.

Social media’s ability to unite the community quickly began to shine through. Less than three hours after the post went up, people started recognizing and tagging a few of the bridesmaids. Those irreplaceable photos, showcasing a precious memory, all pointed back to one place: Poplar Bluff.

The bride was Darby.

After their unlikely journey 100 miles through the air, the photos found in Brazeau are already being mailed back to Darby. Those found in Marble Hill have been offered back to her, as well, 16 months after her wedding.

“I just want to say thank you. We are completely grateful,” Darby said.

In Poplar Bluff, the community has been supporting their own, working to recover from the significant damage left by the twisters and save as many precious memories as they can.

Darby said she has been shocked by the number of people offering their labor and donations to help.

“We’ve never expected so many people to be reaching out, trying to help,” Darby said. “We’re just very grateful.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.