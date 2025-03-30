Investigators probe fire at Republican Party’s New Mexico HQ that group says is arson

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

(CNN) — A fire damaged the entryway at the Republican Party of New Mexico’s Albuquerque headquarters early Sunday, which the party called “a deliberate act of arson.”

The words “ICE=KKK” were spray-painted on the building, the party said in a media release posted to X. No one was hurt in the fire, it said, and law enforcement is investigating.

“This horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance, is a direct assault on our values, freedoms, and our right to political expression,” it said. “This is not an isolated incident. It is part of a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence that has plagued our country — fueled in part by the silence and implicit encouragement from progressive leaders who refuse to condemn these acts.”

The fire comes amid protests against moves by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under the Republican Trump administration to deport migrants. The FBI has also created a task force to “crack down on violent Tesla attacks” after vandalism and acts of violence aimed at the electric car manufacturer, whose CEO, Elon Musk, is leading President Donald Trump’s efforts to downsize the federal government workforce.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said it was dispatched to the San Francisco Road address just before 6 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

“The fire was brought under control within 5 minutes of their arrival. The structure suffered damage to the front entryway and smoke damage throughout the building. No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported,” it said on Facebook.

Fire officials are investigating alongside teams from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, it said.

The chairwoman of the Republican Party of New Mexico, Amy Barela, said the group is working alongside investigators and will “not be silenced.”

“We are deeply relieved that no one was harmed in what could have been a tragic and deadly attack. Those who resort to violence to undermine our state and nation must be held accountable, and our state leaders must reinforce through decisive action that these cowardly attacks will not be tolerated,” Barela said.

This story has been updated.

