Crackdown on activists, dealing with job loss, importance of deep sleep: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Spending too much time on social media can leave people feeling isolated, hurt their interpersonal skills and lead to sleep deprivation. If this sounds like you, don’t worry: There are ways to prevent doomscrolling from controlling you.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Targeting activists: Nearly a dozen students and faculty members at colleges across the US have been detained by federal agents amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration. Most of them are pro-Palestinian — and they’re seeing their rights called into question.

2️⃣ Power of perception: Losing your job can damage your physical and mental health, especially when you see the situation as a catastrophe rather than a temporary setback. These are the things you can do to minimize the harm.

3️⃣ Building community: “Rowdy Ruby” and other LGBTQ homesteaders are sharing their stories in online spaces that are typically dominated by creators who adhere to strict gender roles. They try to live self-sufficiently by growing their food on land they own.

4️⃣ Brain drain: Need another reason to prioritize your sleep? Not spending enough time in the two deep stages of slumber might speed up the deterioration of parts of the brain associated with Alzheimer’s disease, a new study found.

5️⃣ ‘We’re just very grateful’: After an EF3 tornado roared through Poplar Bluff, Missouri, wedding photos mysteriously showed up on someone’s lawn 100 miles away. It turned out they took a remarkable journey.

Watch this

🌸 Pretty in pink: Cherry blossoms have reached their peak as the Northern Hemisphere welcomes the return of spring. Crowds are descending on Tokyo and Washington, DC, to catch a glimpse of the beautiful blooms.

Top headlines

• American auto jobs could be lost quickly in tariff war

• Supreme Court likely to side with Catholic Charities seeking exemption from state taxes

• Trump accuses Ukraine’s Zelensky of ‘trying to back out’ of proposed minerals deal

$47.5 billion

💰 That’s the total pool of money for Wall Street bonuses this year — a record high.

Check this out

🌳 Branching out: Trees depicted in famous artworks across a range of styles follow the same mathematical rules as their real-life counterparts, scientists say. Take a closer look.

Quotable

💬 Avoiding the question: The Georgia congresswoman snapped at a British journalist who asked about the Signal chat scandal involving senior US intelligence leaders.

Quiz time

⚾ Major League Baseball is buzzing about a new type of customized bat that’s leading to lots of home runs. What is it called?

﻿A. Hammer

B. Power swing

C. Bronx bomber

D. Torpedo

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🏡 Design 101: Hand-painted details, primary colors and bold patterns are part of a “playful design” home interior trend, according to our colleagues at HGTV.com. If you’re looking to add some joy and color, get inspired with these ideas.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. The “torpedo” bat is customized to tailor the barrel for each hitter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

Today’s 5 Things PM was edited by CNN’s Kimberly Richardson and Eduarda Speggiorin.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.