Evolving dark energy, phone ban at school, buying vs. leasing cars: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine and Morgan Severson, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Should you buy or lease a car now? That’s what many Americans are contemplating before hefty tariffs go into effect. This is what you need to know.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Dark energy: New hints from one of the most extensive surveys of the cosmos to date suggest that the mysterious force that accelerates the expansion of the universe may be evolving. One contributor to the project called it “mind-blowing,” and it could have big impacts for astronomers.

2️⃣ ‘It was so freeing’: A pilot program at a Virginia high school requires students to put their phones inside magnetic locking pouches every morning. Things got off to a rocky start, but some students are starting to see the benefits — and teachers applaud having fewer distractions in the classroom.

3️⃣ Citizenship crackdown: Italy is tightening regulations for claiming citizenship to cut down on people who abuse the system. Applicants must now have at least one Italian parent or grandparent and demonstrate language proficiency. Previously, anyone with an Italian ancestor alive after March 17, 1861, qualified.

4️⃣ Morning madness: An online fitness coach — whose viral videos depict an hours-long routine that includes dunking his face in ice water and rubbing a banana peel on his skin — is just one of many influencers who create alpha male content. Experts say the videos promote an unattainable body image and lifestyle for boys and men.

5️⃣ Strange legacy: Southampton, on England’s southern coast, played key roles in the rise and fall of kingdoms and empires. At one point in time, it served as the gateway to the world. Yet the tragic sinking of the Titanic left it with an unusual place in maritime history.

Watch this

🪼 Captivating creatures: After an iceberg the size of Chicago broke off an Antarctic ice shelf, scientists discovered a thriving ecosystem never seen by humans on the sea floor.

Top headlines

• Trump announces baseline 10% tariff on virtually all imports

• Judge dismisses Eric Adams case and says it cannot be brought again, defying Trump DOJ

• Turnout in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court race was remarkable for an off-year election

Check this out

🦎 Long-living lizards: At 64 and 60 years old, Antoinette and Brucie-Baby may be the world’s oldest geckos. The average lifespan of these reptiles is about a decade — so what makes these guys different? Here’s the secret to their longevity.

Quotable

🌎 Escaping to Ecuador: Four years ago, Blake and Brittany Bowen moved from the US with their four children after being frustrated with the “standard American life.” The couple said cost of living, crime and political division all played a role in their decision.

Quiz time

💬 Sen. Cory Booker delivered the longest Senate floor speech in modern history — more than 25 hours. Who held the previous record?

﻿A. Ted Cruz

B. Wayne Morse

C. Strom Thurmond

D. Alfonse D’Amato

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

⭐ ‘Profound sexism’: Acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren criticized the James Bond franchise for the way it portrays women, saying she never liked the movies and they missed an opportunity to tell the stories of some extraordinary females from that era.

Good vibes

🎁 Gift of mobility: Phil Pavone, a pawnshop owner in Norwich, Connecticut, has given away hundreds of electric wheelchairs since 2009. Pavone said his own battle with neck cancer helped him understand what it’s like to depend on someone else. Watch as grateful recipients explain how the chairs changed their lives.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. The late Sen. Strom Thurmond, a South Carolina Republican, held the previous record for his 1957 speech opposing the Civil Rights Act.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.