Global scam industry, tropical outlook, Springsteen’s ‘lost’ songs: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Bruce Springsteen plans to release more than 80 new songs this summer as part of his “Lost Albums” collection. The tunes span his decades-long career, and “The Boss” just gave a taste of what’s to come with the single “Rain in the River.”

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘Unprecedented scale’: Thousands of men and women are lured by promises of well-paying jobs but end up being held against their will at compounds in Myanmar. It’s a scam underworld that cheats ordinary people around the world out of their life savings.

2️⃣ Tropical outlook: It’s only spring, but forecasters are already looking ahead at what’s on the horizon. They’re predicting a busy hurricane season this year, with 17 named storms, nine of which could become Category 3 or stronger. But El Niño could change things.

3️⃣ Gender gap: Researchers historically have viewed autism as a distinctly “male” neurotype. A new book investigates how and why scientists and clinicians have underestimated or overlooked autism in women and girls.

4️⃣ Travel warnings: Several European countries — including Denmark, Ireland and Portugal — are updating their travel advice for those considering a trip to the US. They’re urging caution for people who are trans, non-binary or hold a third-gender passport.

5️⃣ Got milk? More than a decade after schools dropped whole and 2% milk in an effort to lower obesity rates among children, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and some lawmakers are arguing for their return. Experts weigh in.

Watch this

🔮 The real deal: How do you know if the person on the other end of your dating app is a real person? That’s what Tools for Humanity hopes to solve with its Orb device, which analyzes your face and eyes to verify you’re human.

Top headlines

• Trump’s massive tariffs shake markets and spark recession fears

• Here’s what could soon cost you a lot more because of tariffs

• Tornadoes devastate central US as threat of historic flooding ramps up

68,000

🏫 That’s how many students are in the Milwaukee Public Schools district, where dozens of aging buildings have unsafe levels of lead paint.

Check this out

🦖 ‘Exquisite detail’: Footprints like these show that giant carnivorous dinosaurs and their plant-eating prey drank from the same Scottish watering hole, new research suggests.

Quotable

🚸 Policy pitch: Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy — who has nine children — is pushing an unprecedented plan to prioritize federal funding by birth and marriage rates, which could benefit red states.

Quiz time

💸 Which popular money transferring service just shut down its standalone app?

﻿A. Venmo

B. Zelle

C. Cash App

D. Apple Pay

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐕 Twinning is winning: Actress Naomi Watts and her canine co-star, Bing the Great Dane, hit the red carpet together for the New York premiere of their new movie “The Friend.” The dynamic duo looked like they were cut from the same cloth in matching black polka dots — take a peek.

Thanks for reading

🧠 Quiz answer: B. Zelle shut down its standalone app, saying nearly all of its users now access the service through their own bank’s website or app. Test your knowledge with CNN’s news quiz in tomorrow morning’s 5 Things newsletter.

