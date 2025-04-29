Two Harvard task forces release reports on campus antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias

By Andy Rose and Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — As its legal battle over critical federal money plays out in court, two Harvard University task forces have released a pair of long-awaited internal reports: one on how antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias is handled on campus, and another on anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias.

The reports released Tuesday afternoon include several broad recommendations and policy changes that would impact Harvard programs, admissions and academic programs.

“Especially disturbing is the reported willingness of some students to treat each other with disdain rather than sympathy, eager to criticize and ostracize, particularly when afforded the anonymity and distance that social media provides,” Harvard President Alan Garber said about the reports in a letter to the campus community.

“Some students reported being pushed by their peers to the periphery of campus life because of who they are or what they believe, eroding our shared sense of community in the process,” Garber added.

Some participants in both reports said they felt physically unsafe on campus and were dissatisfied with Harvard’s institutional response.

In its report, the university’s Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim, Anti-Arab, and Anti-Palestinian Bias said Arab, Muslim, and Palestinian students and faculty who voiced concern over rising death tolls and the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza overwhelmingly felt “abandoned” and some believed they were “actively silenced” by Harvard administrators.

“Many participants reported feeling a profound sense of erasure – that they, and the cause they feel strongly about, were silenced,” the task force wrote.

This perception was fueled by the university’s initial response to the October 7 attacks in Israel, the report said, during which administrators sent emails that did not mention the reciprocal attacks on Gaza.

Some school community members were grappling with grief over the loss of multiple family members and concerns about threats to personal safety on campus, which they felt were met by “indifference” by the university, the report said.

The task force recommended the hiring of counselors with experience serving the needs of people from the Middle East and North Africa.

It also advised Harvard to streamline its complaint process for discrimination and bullying, and provide resources to help students and faculty who say they have been doxxed – a form of harassment in which a person’s private information is published online.

Meanwhile, the university’s Presidential Task Force on Combating Antisemitism recommended an overhaul of how students report antisemitic behavior on campus, faculty training on the issue and curriculum changes.

More classes on the Israel-Palestine conflict should be included in the school’s curriculum, the task force noted, suggesting that all intro courses on the topic should be co-taught from a Palestinian or Israeli “perspective.”

The report found that Jewish students had “faced bias, suspicion, intimidation, alienation, shunning, contempt, and sometimes effective exclusion from various curricular and co-curricular parts of the University and its community — clear examples of antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias.”

Promoting a “culture of pluralism” on campus could create a safer environment for Jewish students while “recognizing the diversity of identities and ideologies on campus,” the task force said.

The issue of antisemitism is at the heart of the Trump administration’s $2 billion funding freeze at Harvard and cited as a key reason behind it. The White House is also scrutinizing dozens of US colleges over purported antisemitism, as well as their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, their rules for campus protests and whom they admit and employ.

While the Anti-Defamation League and Harvard’s Hillel chapter have expressed appreciation for the administration’s focus on antisemitism, they have decried funding cuts as overreach with the potential to harm Jewish students.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

