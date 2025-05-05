Movie industry angst, hope for cancer patients, ‘zombie volcano’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! A woman who vanished more than 60 years ago in Wisconsin has been discovered alive. But in a twist worthy of an Alfred Hitchcock movie, authorities say she didn’t actually want to be found.

5 things

1️⃣ Hollywood angst: Movie studio and streaming industry executives are up in arms after President Donald Trump said he wants to slap a 100% tariff on films produced outside the United States. They warn that his proposal could decimate an iconic industry.

2️⃣ Cancer treatment: A new study found that immunotherapy — harnessing a person’s own immune system to target and fight disease — worked against some types of cancers. It allows patients to avoid surgery and other types of more invasive treatment.

3️⃣ Hazing scandal: The case involving 11 lacrosse players at a high school in Syracuse, New York, shows that it can happen even in the most tight-knit communities. Experts say preventing hazing is harder than you might think because it’s a practice that thrives on secrecy.

4️⃣ ‘Zombie volcano’: When Uturuncu — a lofty peak in Bolivia’s Andes Mountains — started stirring after hundreds of thousands of years, scientists wondered if an eruption was imminent. They used satellite data and computer models to piece together what’s happening.

5️⃣ Wash your hands: It’s a pretty basic concept, right? Plus, we all just went through a global pandemic not too long ago. But a new survey found that nearly half of Americans still don’t know how and when to lather, scrub and rinse.

Watch this

🐍 ‘It became a lifestyle’: Tim Friede, a self-taught snake expert, injected himself with venom more than 650 times over the course of nearly two decades. Scientists hope his experiments can help them develop a new antivenom.

Top headlines

• Homeland Security says it will pay undocumented migrants to leave the US

• 3 dead, 4 hurt, 9 missing after panga boat capsizes off San Diego, authorities say

• Pence rebuffs Trump on tariffs, Russia and January 6 pardons in CNN interview

Check this out

⏩ The spies have it: The CIA rolled out sleek new videos aimed at recruiting Chinese officials to spy for the United States. It’s hoping to tap into disillusion with the communist country’s vast bureaucracy and fear of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption purge.

Quotable

⛔ High alert: Some US cities canceled cultural events for Cinco de Mayo because they’re worried about Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and deportations.

Quiz time

✈️ Which US airport has been experiencing serious delays for more than a week?

﻿A. Chicago O’Hare

B. Newark Liberty

C. Houston Hobby

D. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta

Looking ahead

👠 Met Gala: In preparation for tonight’s festivities, CNN’s Style editors weigh in on some of the event’s memorable fashion moments.

Good vibes

❤️ Support system: Bill Hader was filming a Volkswagen commercial with some of his former “Saturday Night Live” co-stars when a wildfire tore through his neighborhood in Pacific Palisades, California. On a recent podcast, Hader talked about the shocking devastation. His home was still standing but “unlivable.” He said the support from his girlfriend, comedian Ali Wong, “meant a lot to me,” and he was inspired by the resiliency of his three daughters.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Newark Liberty International Airport has been plagued by an air traffic control staffing shortage for more than a week.

