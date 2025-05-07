NYPD investigating release of Palestinian woman’s sealed records to ICE

By Gloria Pazmino, CNN

(CNN) — The New York Police Department has opened an investigation into whether it improperly shared some information about a Palestinian woman’s arrest with federal immigration authorities in possible violation of departmental policy and the city’s sanctuary laws.

Speaking with reporters during an unrelated media briefing Tuesday, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch acknowledged the department shared some information with Homeland Security Investigations, but said it was not clear why sealed information was also provided.

“The thing that we are looking at is, as part of that document request, which we handed over, how a summons record associated with a sealed case was also provided,” Tisch said.

Leqaa Kordia, a 32-year-old Palestinian resident in New Jersey, was taken into custody by immigration officers on March 13 during a voluntary check-in with immigration officials in Newark.

She was then transferred to an immigration detention center in Texas, where she remains in custody, according to court documents.

Kordia’s arrest came days after federal immigration officers took Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil into custody. Khalil’s arrest was the first of a wave of high-profile detentions among students and noncitizens who participated in protests.

Little had been known about Kordia’s case until this week, after attorneys filed a habeas corpus petition in court challenging the legality of her detention and seeking her release.

Following her arrest in March, the Department of Homeland Security issued a news release which appeared to identify her as a Columbia student, but Kordia has never been affiliated with the school and was not enrolled in any school at the time of her arrest, according to court documents and her attorneys.

According to court documents filed in Texas, federal officers arrested Kordia nearly a year after she made a day trip to New York City to participate in a protest outside the gates of Columbia University.

“Ms. Kordia was moved to join this demonstration and others because of the sense of loss she felt, and still feels, from losing an entire generation of her family in Gaza. This helped her begin to mourn for the family she had lost,” Kordia’s attorneys wrote.

While Kordia was at the demonstration, the NYPD ordered protesters to disperse, but before she could leave the area, Kordia was arrested with dozens of other people and released the following day, according to her attorneys and court documents.

“Ms. Kordia was initially given a court date but was later informed that the charges had been dismissed without her ever having to appear in court,” the attorneys wrote.

Kordia’s attorneys told CNN Tuesday an NYPD-generated report of Kordia’s arrest was issued on March 14 – a day after her arrest by immigration officials in Newark.

The report was shared with the Department of Homeland Security, which has since included it as evidence in Kordia’s immigration proceedings.

CNN has obtained a copy of the report, which bears the NYPD seal and a summary of information about Kordia including her home address, date of birth and a brief description of her arrest. The report shows Kordia had no previous criminal record or arrests.

The potential information-sharing is now under investigation by the NYPD. The department is prohibited from sharing information or assisting immigration authorities in the enforcement of immigration laws except in certain cases involving certain crimes.

News of the investigation was first reported by The Associated Press.

“This is under internal investigation and review,” Tisch said during Tuesday’s briefing.

Attorney Arthur Ago, director of strategic litigation and advocacy at the Southern Poverty Law Center, which is representing Kordia, told CNN he does not know why Kordia became a target for the Department of Homeland Security and whether the NYPD’s arrest report ultimately helped immigration officers execute her detention in Newark.

“The facts of this case tell us that she is not a person who is an activist, she’s not an organizer of demonstrations or protests,” Ago said. “She is a very private person who is not a central figure in any of this – that’s who she is, so no, we have no idea how she came to the attention of the Department of Homeland Security.”

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

According to court documents filed by Kordia’s attorney, Homeland Security Investigations agents spoke with multiple people related to Kordia as part of an investigation into alleged “national security violations,” in the days leading up to her arrest.

“They also subpoenaed records from MoneyGram, established a trace on her WhatsApp messaging account, and requested records from NYPD related to the April 2024 demonstration for Palestinian rights,” Kordia’s attorneys wrote.

“There is still no evidence that agents found any indication of ‘national security violations.’ Instead, this in-depth investigation only revealed a single wire transfer from February 2022 in which Ms. Kordia sent $1,000 to a family member still living in Palestine,” reads the court filing.

During questioning by reporters on Tuesday, Tisch said the NYPD received a request from Homeland Security Investigations officers in New Jersey seeking information about a money-laundering investigation.

“They were seeking information on this person related to a money laundering investigation, and that is fairly standard for us, and so the information was provided,” Tisch said.

Kordia’s attorneys said they have not received any indication that money-laundering accusations are part of Kordia’s immigration case.

“The Department of Homeland Security has never communicated to us or indicated in court that Ms. Kordia is under investigation for money laundering,” Ago told CNN.

“The allegation comes as a complete surprise, is entirely unfounded, and we categorically deny it. Ms. Kordia has never engaged in money laundering and any insinuation otherwise is false, unsupported by any facts or evidence, and we are prepared to fight this allegation in court.”

Kordia has been in detention for months, more than a thousand miles away from her home, facing conditions her attorneys say violate her right to religious freedom and deny her proper accommodations.

“Since being confined, Ms. Kordia, a practicing Muslim, has not had a single halal meal, even though the detention center accommodates the religious dietary needs of other people in custody, including Jewish people who observe a kosher diet,” Kordia’s attorneys wrote. “As a result, Ms. Kordia has experienced significant weight loss.”

Following her arrest in Newark, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement saying Kordia was arrested for overstaying an expired F-1 visa and noted she had been previously arrested for her involvement in “pro-Hamas protests at Columbia University in New York City.”

“It is a privilege to be granted a visa to live and study in the United States of America,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a statement. “When you advocate for violence and terrorism that privilege should be revoked, and you should not be in this country.”

The Homeland Security statement does not mention that New York City Police dropped those charges against Kordia.

Kordia’s attorneys contest that accusation in court documents, saying Kordia’s visa expired because of “incorrect advice” that led her to believe she did not need to maintain her status because a separate immigration claim filed by her mother, who also lives in New Jersey, had been approved.

Kordia’s habeas corpus petition seeks her release from detention, arguing she is being detained in violation of her First and Fifth Amendment rights despite an immigration judge’s decision to grant her bail last month. The government swiftly appealed that decision. The federal district court in Texas has not yet set a briefing schedule on the case.

