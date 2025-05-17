Around 20 injured after Mexican Navy training ship strikes Brooklyn Bridge, officials say

By Nouran Salahieh, Michelle Watson, Mauricio Torres, CNN

(CNN) — Around 20 people were injured when a Mexican Navy training ship carrying 277 passengers struck the underside of the Brooklyn Bridge in New York Saturday night, officials said.

The ship lost power around 8:20 p.m. as the captain was maneuvering the ship, which forced the vessel towards the bridge’s pillar and the ship’s mast struck the bridge, New York Police Department Chief Wilson Aramboles said at a news conference Saturday.

Video shows the Cuauhtémoc’s mast hitting the underside of the bridge and breaking as the vessel passes through, with pieces falling down towards the deck. No visible damage could be seen on the bridge itself, which was open to traffic Saturday night after shuttering briefly.

There were sailors on the bridge’s mast who were injured, Aramboles said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said 19 people were injured, including four with serious injuries. The Mexican Navy noted 22 were hurt in a post in Spanish on X, with 19 receiving medical attention at local hospitals.

“The status of the personnel and material is under review by naval and local authorities, who are providing support,” the Mexican Navy said.

The ship was on a training cruise, which takes place every year, Mexican Navy spokesman Capt. Juan Caballero told CNN.

All lanes of the Brooklyn Bridge were briefly closed in both directions after the incident but had reopened as of 10:30 p.m., according to New York emergency officials.

“While inspections will remain ongoing, there are no signs of structural damage to the Brooklyn Bridge at this time,” according to Fabien Levy, a spokesperson for Adams.

NYPD told residents to avoid the area of Brooklyn Bridge, South Street Seaport in Manhattan, and Dumbo in Brooklyn. “Expect heavy traffic and a large presence of emergency vehicles in the surrounding area,” police said on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

CNN’s Mark Morales contributed to this report.

