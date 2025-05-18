One child missing and another injured after train hits family on railroad bridge, killing two adults

By Michelle Watson, Christine Sever, Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — At least two adults are dead, one toddler is injured, and a young child is missing after a train struck several pedestrians on a railroad bridge in Fremont, Ohio, the mayor said.

A mother and daughter, ages 58 and 38, visiting from Fort Wayne, Indiana, were killed, Mayor Danny Sanchez said Sunday evening. The injured child, who is roughly 14 months old, has been transferred to a hospital in Toledo, the mayor said.

A five-year-old is missing, and ongoing recovery efforts are focused on the Sandusky River, located beneath the bridge, the mayor added.

The victims are part of a “very large family” that traveled to Fremont – about 40 miles southeast of Toledo – for a fishing expedition, Sanchez said. It is unclear whether other members of the family have been injured.

“We have many, many cooperative law enforcements, and fire and EMS and many first responders here tonight,” the mayor told reporters. “This is a very, very unfortunate tragedy that has hit our community today.”

Two dive teams have been deployed to the scene, CNN affiliate WTVG reported, while Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, deputies from Ottawa County and Sandusky County sheriff’s departments are assisting the search.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and our hearts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the community during this difficult time. We are working closely with local authorities on their investigation,” Norfolk Southern Railway said in a statement to CNN.

As of Sunday night, the Miles Newton bridge remains closed, Fremont police said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.