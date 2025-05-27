Twins’ mysterious deaths, middle age weight loss, summer TV preview: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Losing weight in middle age could set you up for a longer and healthier life, a new study found. The benefits include a lower risk of chronic diseases and death.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Mystery solved: Twin 19-year-old brothers Qaadir and Naazir Lewis were found shot to death at the remote summit of a mountain in northern Georgia. Their deaths baffled the close-knit family for months, but police now say they know what happened.

2️⃣ ‘A major issue’: A sperm donor with a rare genetic mutation fathered 67 children, and now 10 of them have been diagnosed with cancer. Advocates say there’s a need for greater regulation and a limit on the number of births allowed from a single donor.

3️⃣ You snooze, you lose? When jolted awake by a blaring alarm clock, it’s tempting to reach for the snooze button. “Just five more minutes” is practically a morning mantra. But you could be silently sabotaging your shut-eye. Experts explain the pros and cons.

4️⃣ What to watch: With the dog days of summer approaching, our entertainment team rounded up the best new series and movies coming to a TV screen near you, including a drama from the creator of “Succession” and an Adam Sandler comedy sequel.

5️⃣ Gone viral: Archie and Miles Shephard used to work together as salesmen in a lumber yard. Now they’re social media stars known for their high-energy and hilarious interpretations of some of the most dramatic moments in sports.

Watch this

💥 Big boom: A home security camera captured the moment a box truck exploded while passing through a residential neighborhood in Addison, Illinois. The driver walked away with only minor injuries.

Top headlines

• RFK Jr. says Covid-19 shot will no longer be recommended for healthy children and pregnant women

• Trump considers new sanctions on Russia as he grows more furious with Putin

• NPR sues Trump over executive order to cut funding

70

🇩🇰 That’s about to be the new retirement age in Denmark, and it’s the highest in Europe.

Check this out

🧀 Hole-y rollers: It’s been described as the world’s most dangerous race, and it’s certainly one of the most ridiculous — people tumbling down a steep hill in pursuit of a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. Contestants explain why it’s so thrilling.

Quotable

⚽ What’s next? The Portuguese soccer star threw his future into doubt with a cryptic message on social media after scoring his 25th goal on the final day of the Saudi Pro League season.

Quiz time

📖 Whose voice narrates the audiobook version of first lady Melania Trump’s memoir?

﻿A. Megyn Kelly

B. Barron Trump

C. Morgan Freeman

D. Her own voice using AI

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🐼 Cute overload: Hong Kong’s first locally born baby pandas — affectionately known as “Elder Sister” and “Little Brother” — finally have actual names after a contest that drew more than 35,000 entries. Take a look.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The first lady said her memoir is narrated “entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice.”

