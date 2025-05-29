Rewards for 2 elusive jail escapees jump to $50,000 each as Louisiana police believe they’re getting closer

By Holly Yan, CNN

(CNN) — Investigators are pleading for the public’s help in finding a convicted double murderer and an experienced fugitive who broke out of a New Orleans jail 13 days ago and could be anywhere in the US.

Derrick Groves and Antoine Massey are still on the run after they and eight other inmates took advantage of bad infrastructure and a hungry employee to bust out of the Orleans Justice Center on May 16.

On Thursday, officials announced $50,000 in reward money for anyone with information leading to the arrest of either fugitive. The combined $100,000 offered comes from Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans, the FBI and other agencies.

“Sometimes, these dangerous fugitives travel outside our (state) borders,” Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Robert Hodges said. “So we need everyone’s help. If you’re listening, and you’re in another state and you have a tip … please contact us.”

More than 700 tips have poured in during the manhunt for the escapees, leading to the arrests of three fugitives, said Darlene Cusanza, president and CEO of Crimestoppers Greater New Orleans. One arrest was made within 30 minutes of the tip.

But Louisiana State Police – the agency leading the manhunt – declined to name those three fugitives, saying authorities want to focus on finding Groves and Massey.

Groves, 27, was convicted of murdering two men. Massey, 32, was charged with domestic abuse involving strangulation and theft of a motor vehicle. He started escaping custody at age 15.

The relentless search for Groves and Massey has turned into a case of whack-a-mole.

“We’re confident that we have strong investigative leads as to their whereabouts,” Hodges said. “But we still need the public’s help because as soon as we get one lead, then they relocate to another place – whether that’s a home or business or a public area.”

And as more days pass, the more opportunities the fugitives have to get additional help and travel farther, Hodges said.

About a dozen suspected accomplices have already been arrested, accused of helping some of the 10 escapees evade capture.

Hodges urged any friends or relatives who know the fugitives’ locations to make the difficult decision to report them – and help make sure no one gets hurt.

“You’re concerned about your loved one. I can’t imagine what it feels like to have to call the police and say, ‘My son is here. My brother is here. My cousin is here,’” the state police superintendent said.

“But they are a risk … because they were already incarcerated for violent charges, and now they’ve escaped,” he said. “And now they have a chance to come to court” peacefully.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.