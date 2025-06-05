Danger of synthetic opioids, rise of stablecoins, big day for gamers: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! It’s a big day for gamers. Some Nintendo fans camped out overnight to get dibs on the new Switch 2 console, which arrived on store shelves. It marks the gaming giant’s first major launch since the original Switch came out in 2017.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Synthetic opioids: Overdoses and drug poisonings are now the third-leading cause of death in people younger than 20 in the US, behind firearms and motor vehicle crashes. An emergency room doctor explains why opioids are so dangerous.

2️⃣ ‘Absolute sh*tshow’: NASA scientists are in limbo after the Trump administration proposed eliminating the Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Closing the lab could jeopardize the country’s leadership role in global climate science.

3️⃣ Travel ban: President Donald Trump announced a sweeping crackdown that prevents citizens from a dozen nations from entering the US — and seven more face partial restrictions. Here’s what we know about the countries on the list.

4️⃣ All about stablecoins: They’re a type of crypto asset that is tied to the value of another currency, such as the US dollar or gold. The coins have grown in popularity in recent years for use in digital payments, and now Congress is debating how to regulate them.

5️⃣ Worms galore: For the first time, scientists were able to capture images of nematodes that stack themselves into a wriggling, vertical tower. Watch the tiny architects in action.

Watch this

👃 The nose knows: Nasal strips can help prevent snoring and improve sleep — and they may even enhance athletic performance. Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is a big fan of wearing them during matches to aid in his recovery between points, but do they actually work that way? An expert weighs in on the benefits.

Top headlines

• Feud between Trump and Musk explodes into public view

• Judge says Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs could be excluded from courtroom for nodding at jury

• Supreme Court sides with straight woman in decision that makes it easier to win ‘reverse discrimination’ suits

35%

That’s how many men in Australia reported using violence with an intimate partner in a study that shows gender-based abuse is rising.

Check this out

🔍 ‘Borrowed’: Greenpeace activists took a wax statue of French President Emmanuel Macron from the Grévin Museum and placed it outside the Russian embassy in Paris to protest continued business ties between the two countries.

Quotable

💬 Politics of fear: The actor sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on the set of his Broadway play “Good Night, and Good Luck,” which focuses on Edward R. Murrow’s famous battle with Sen. Joseph McCarthy.

Quiz time

🪡 Michaels is expanding its fabric selection following the collapse of which competitor?

﻿A. Joann

B. A.C. Moore

C. Hobby Lobby

D. Factory Direct Craft

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

⚽ A goal-orious mistake: The manager of Finland’s women’s national soccer team accidentally called up a 51-year-old with the same surname as a 23-year-old she meant to select. Stina Ruuskanen, who last played for the Finnish national team 29 years ago, took it all in good spirits. “I’m definitely ready if the call comes!” she joked.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: A. Michaels is jumping into the void left by the collapse of Joann. Test your knowledge with CNN’s weekly news quiz in tomorrow’s 5 Things newsletter.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.