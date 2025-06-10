Defining symbol of protests, volatile work schedules, healing power of travel: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! Almost two-thirds of US workers struggle with volatile and inflexible work schedules, according to a new Gallup survey. It’s especially common among part-time employees and those without a college degree.

Here's what else you might have missed during your busy day:

1️⃣ Defining symbol: Mexico’s green, white and red flag has been a common sight at the protests in Los Angeles as demonstrators express solidarity with immigrants and denounce the ICE raids. The brandishing of Latin American flags in the US has a long and complex history.

2️⃣ Dicey outlook: Global economic growth is on track for its weakest decade since the 1960s, according to a new analysis. The World Bank cited US President Donald Trump’s trade war as a major factor weighing on economies worldwide.

3️⃣ $1,000 per baby: The so-called “Trump accounts” would provide parents of newborns with money to invest on behalf of their child’s future as part of a five-year pilot program. Here’s how it would work and who would benefit the most.

4️⃣ World traveler: Cameron Mofid has struggled with obsessive compulsive disorder since childhood. The California man recently became one of the few people who has visited all 195 UN-recognized countries and territories. He called it “a form of healing.”

5️⃣ Skygazing: Keep an eye out tonight for June’s full strawberry moon as well as the Milky Way and multiple planets. This will be the lowest full moon visible from the Northern Hemisphere in decades due to a phenomenon called a major lunar standstill.

🌊 Undersea wreckage: Researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Massachusetts captured close-up images of a World War I-era submarine that was lost at sea 108 years ago. Take a closer look.

• Military mobilization around LA protests will cost roughly $134 million

• Gunman opens fire in Austrian school, killing 10 and throwing country into shock

• Several dead after wave of explosions hit southwest Colombia, authorities say

✈️ That’s how many fewer international travelers are expected to visit New York City this year than in 2024.

🌍 Call for help: Children removing plastic waste from a lake. Tree-covered mountains behind a massive pile of trash. A billboard on parched earth where the seashore used to be. Striking images like these, showing environmental destruction, aim to “inspire action.”

🛒 Empty shelves: Whole Foods says it’s working hard to restock stores with groceries after a cyberattack knocked one of its major suppliers offline.

🚢 Which activist was detained while aboard an aid ship headed for Gaza?

﻿A. Ai Weiwei

B. Jane Fonda

C. Greta Thunberg

D. Alicia Garza

👨‍🎨 The real deal: A family displayed a marble sculpture on top of their piano alongside photos. They thought it was “fake” — a copy of a work of art by renowned sculptor Auguste Rodin. It just sold at auction for nearly $1 million.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. Swedish climate and human rights activist Greta Thunberg departed Israel on a flight to France after being detained by Israeli forces aboard an aid ship bound for Gaza.

