5 things to know for June 11: LA protests, FEMA, Tariffs, Gun laws, Pesticides

(CNN) — The US Army announced on Tuesday that it plans to restore the names of seven bases that previously honored Confederate leaders. The names being brought back are: Fort Pickett, Fort Hood, Fort Gordon, Fort Rucker, Fort Polk, Fort A.P. Hill and Fort Robert E. Lee. Last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the secretary of the Navy to rename the oiler ship USNS Harvey Milk, which had honored the gay rights activist and Navy veteran who was assassinated in 1978. It’s not yet known if other ships will also be targeted for renaming, although such a move would be in line with Hegseth’s aim of eliminating any diversity, equity and inclusion content in the DoD.

1. LA protests

Police made dozens of arrests overnight in a 1 square mile area of downtown Los Angeles where an emergency curfew was enacted. LA Mayor Karen Bass announced the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew on Tuesday after 23 businesses were looted during earlier protests against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. According to the LAPD, nearly 200 people were arrested even before the curfew began. Demonstrations also took place in cities across the US, including Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, San Antonio and Seattle. Ahead of more planned protests this weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of the Texas National Guard to various locations in the state. The Republican governor said on X that the Guard “will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order.”

2. FEMA

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he plans to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency after this year’s hurricane season. He added that the federal government will distribute less aid for disaster recovery and that the funding will come directly from his office. “We want to wean off of FEMA, and we want to bring it down to the state level,” Trump told reporters during a briefing in the Oval Office, later saying, “A governor should be able to handle it, and frankly, if they can’t handle it, the aftermath, then maybe they shouldn’t be governor.” Due to hiring freezes, workforce reductions and funding cuts, FEMA has entered the hurricane season understaffed and underprepared. According to federal and state emergency managers, most states do not have the budget or personnel to handle catastrophic disasters on their own.

3. Tariffs

A federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday that President Trump’s heftiest tariffs may remain in place while legal challenges play out and placed the cases on a fast track for resolution this summer. The decision came after the Trump administration appealed the Court of International Trade’s ruling finding the president exceeded his authority to impose country-wide tariffs, claiming a national emergency. In other tariff news, the US and China have agreed to a framework to implement a trade truce, officials said. While neither side disclosed details of the deal, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that the countries had agreed to roll back export controls on certain goods and technologies, according to Reuters. Officials will now take the proposal back to their leaders for approval.

4. Gun laws

When the Supreme Court ruled in 2010 that the Second Amendment applies to local governments, some states tightened restrictions on guns and others weakened them. A new study shows that over the next 13 years, thousands more children died from firearm violence than earlier trends would have predicted — and all of the increase happened in states that had more permissive gun laws. In half of the states with strict firearm laws — California, Maryland, New York and Rhode Island — researchers noted a decrease in pediatric firearm mortality. Today, firearms are the leading cause of death among children and teens in the US.

5. Pesticides

The “Dirty Dozen” list is back, and there are some new additions to note before your next trip to the grocery store or farmers’ market. The annual report, created by the Environmental Working Group, is compiled from the latest government testing data on nonorganic produce. Of the 47 items included in the analysis, these 12 fruits and vegetables were the most contaminated with pesticides:

1. Spinach

2. Strawberries

3. Kale, collard and mustard greens

4. Grapes

5. Peaches

6. Cherries

7. Nectarines

8. Pears

9. Apples

10. Blackberries

11. Blueberries

12. Potatoes

The EWG also compiled its annual “Clean Fifteen” list of produce that contains the least amount of pesticide residue. The goal of the lists is not to discourage consumers from eating healthy fruits and vegetables, but to help them make informed decisions on whether to buy organic and reduce pesticide exposure.

68.2

That’s about how many miles ultrarunner Will Goodge ran every day while completing his 2,387-mile run across Australia in 35 days.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

— Elon Musk, in a post on X early this morning, after he and Trump publicly feuded on their social media platforms last week.

