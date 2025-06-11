Trump’s pick to lead FAA grilled by senators over air traffic control system, safety at Reagan National Airport

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — President Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Aviation Administration was grilled by senators Wednesday on critical safety-related issues, including the required hours needed for pilots, the outdated air traffic control system and the ongoing problems at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

At a hearing held by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, senators raised questions about the current state of the country’s aviation system to airline executive Bryan Bedford. The FAA administrator role has been filled by Chris Rocheleau on an interim basis since the departure of former Administrator Mike Whitaker on Inauguration Day.

Top of the mind for senators was safety. If confirmed, Bedford would oversee the country’s airspace system, which has dealt with several issues over the last six months, including fatal air travel incidents and an outdated air traffic control system that has experienced technology outages.

“The system that manages our skies is showing its age,” Bedford testified. “The stresses of this antiquated system truly came into view as we all returned to the skies after Covid. Chronic understaffing, controller fatigue, outdated facilities and telecommunications technology has placed a significant strain on the men and women at the FAA, and it has absolutely frustrated travelers with excessive delays and cancellations and has caused the public to question whether it’s truly safe to fly.”

Senators pressed Bedford on major challenges facing the FAA as it grapples with repeat air traffic control systems failures at the approach control facility for Newark Liberty International Airport; aging air traffic control infrastructure nationwide; and a shortage of 3,000 air traffic controllers.

‘We need to shine a light on this’

In attendance at Wednesday’s hearing were the parents of Sam Lilley, the first officer killed in the midair collision at Reagan National Airport in January that killed 67 people.

Bedford said he met with the families that lost loved ones in the tragedy. The crash led to a ban on helicopter traffic on a four-mile stretch over the Potomac River.

“We need to shine a light on this,” Bedford said. “Transparency is going to help us find permanent solutions.”

Bedford reiterated his top priority “will be public safety and restoring the public’s confidence in flying.”

With regard to the crash, Sen. Jerry Moran, a Republican from Kansas, brought up legislation recently introduced involving ADS-B.

Civilian and military aircraft use ADS-B, which helps an aircraft broadcast its location, altitude and other key factors while monitoring other aircraft around it. ADS-B Out broadcasts aircraft information, while ADS-B In allows aircraft to receive that information.

“ADS-B In can be a significant safety improvement for the visibility of traffic because it incorporates the traffic that’s on the ground,” Bedford said. “So, when we look at the alerting systems that we have and we’re relying on, even when we’re using surface radars, it still requires the controller to be in the loop.”

But the Army often turned it off while flying on missions in Washington.

The NTSB previously confirmed the Army’s Black Hawk helicopter involved in January’s collision had the necessary equipment and was capable of transmitting, but investigators still do not know why it wasn’t.

A closed-door roundtable is expected later Wednesday among lawmakers regarding the safety troubles at Reagan National Airport.

In May, some helicopter flights to the Pentagon were put on hold by the US Army pending an investigation after two planes at Reagan National Airport were forced to abort landings as a US Army Black Hawk helicopter approached the Pentagon nearby.

Those Army helicopters were from the same unit as the one that crashed.

At 4:15 p.m., the members of the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation will meet with Brig. Gen.Matthew Braman, director of Army Aviation; Rocheleau and Jennifer Homendy, chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board.

Changing the required hours for pilots

Bedford has long opposed a requirement for new pilots at commercial air carriers to obtain 1,500 flight hours, which many senators brought up during Wednesday’s hearing. The rule was created after the crash of Continental Connection Flight 3407 near Buffalo, New York, which left 50 people dead. The NTSB found pilot error was to blame.

His opposition to the rule dates as far back as 2014, when he testified at a hearing for the House Subcommittee on Aviation. He called the rule “a largely inflexible and arbitrary” in his opening remarks. The rule left regional air carriers such as Republic Airways in a pilot shortage at the time.

The families of those killed in the 2009 crash expressed “serious concerns” about Bedford’s nomination, specifically citing his effort to circumvent the rule as CEO of Republic Airways. Bedford joined Republic in 1999 as president and CEO, according to the airline’s website.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat from Illinois and ranking member of the Aviation Subcommittee said Bedford was “leaving the door open” for changes to the FAA’s required 1,500-flight-hour rule for first-time commercial airline pilots.

“I’ve asked you four questions on whether or not you will unilaterally reduce the 1,500-hour rule … at no point have you answered yes, so you are leaving the door open,” Duckworth said.

Bedford did not outright say he was committing to maintaining the 1,500-hour rule, a pilot training requirement.

During questioning, Bedford said reducing the flight hours was not his priority, stressing that he was more focused on “fixing the air traffic control system.”

“There won’t be safety loopholes, I commit to you,” Bedford said. “We will never do anything to reduce the safety and competency of our pilots.”

CNN’s Pete Muntean asked Bedford after the hearing about the 1,500-hour rule, but he did not comment further.

Air traffic control system

A top priority for the FAA is the dated air traffic control system. Paper strips and floppy discs — technology still used by controllers today — have become a talking point on Capitol Hill.

The system, which has technology in use since the 1970s and ‘80s, has been in the spotlight recently because of at least four outages that occurred late this spring at Newark Liberty International Airport, where controllers lost sight of planes and technology went dark. Since then, Newark Airport has seen a number of fixes, but the FAA doesn’t expect it to be back to normal until October.

The FAA announced plans in May to replace core infrastructure including radar, software, hardware and telecommunications networks to manage modern travel. Duffy has not yet disclosed how much the project would cost but is counting on Congress to deliver funding.

“I believe the agency can get back on the right track if we can all agree first that the air traffic control system needs significant investment,” Bedford said.

The agency recently issued a Request for Information for a company to implement a “brand new air traffic control system over the next three years.” It has identified five areas of interest for a new system: telecommunications, radio communications, surveillance, automation and facilities.

It’s unclear how this will impact Verizon’s contract with the FAA to modernize the system. Verizon has a massive $2.4 billion contract to provide a long-sought upgrade to the FAA’s communications system, known as the FAA Enterprise Network Services, or FENS, program.

Sen. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, asked Bedford what ideas he had to address the air traffic control problems.

“I think one of the challenges have is a lack of trust,” Bedford said, echoing written remarks he submitted to senators ahead of the hearing. “There’s a lack of trust issues within the FAA and between the FAA and some of the stakeholders, and it’s been explained to me why some of those issues there are, but we have to move past that. We will have to embrace transparency and accountability as we move forward this process.”

CNN’s Pete Muntean contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.