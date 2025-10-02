Two Amazon delivery drones crash into crane in Arizona, prompting the company to suspend Prime Air operations

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Two Amazon Prime Air delivery drones struck a crane in Arizona, resulting in “substantial” damage and a fire Wednesday, prompting the company to ultimately suspend delivery drone operations.

The two MK30 drones crashed into the boom of a crane in Tolleson, Arizona, near Phoenix, Wednesday around 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. No injuries were reported.

Helicopter video from CNN affiliates KTVK/KPHO shows the remains of the more than 80 pound drones shattered on the ground.

According to Amazon, the suspension of drone operations is temporary and was a decision made by the company.

Terrence Clark, an Amazon spokesperson, confirmed they are working with the relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating.

Amazon Prime Air drones have flown packages to customers since 2022, the company says.

In April, Amazon opened the drone delivery center in Tolleson. People living nearby have been able to get purchases weighing less than five pounds delivered in less than an hour.

The MK30 drones are approved by the FAA to fly beyond where the operator can see it, and use a “sophisticated on-board detect and avoid system” to prevent crashes, the company says on its website.

