Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon, Newsom says, after judge paused plan to deploy troops

By Lauren Mascarenhas, CNN

(CNN) — Three hundred California National Guard members are on their way to Oregon on President Trump’s orders after a judge blocked his deployment of federal troops to Portland, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday.

The California governor is planning to sue over the deployment, Newsom said in a statement.

“This is a breathtaking abuse of the law and power,” he said.

A judge granted a temporary restraining order Saturday blocking Trump from sending the National Guard to Portland. The Trump administration said it would appeal the ruling.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

