5 things to know for Oct. 10: Government shutdown, Gaza ceasefire plan, Nobel Peace Prize, Letitia James, Philippines quake

Travelers waiting in airport security lines across the US will now be met with a new video blaming Democratic lawmakers for the government shutdown. It’s a notable departure from standard practice, as TSA checkpoint videos rarely feature political commentary.

1️⃣ Government shutdown

The government shutdown is expected to extend into next week after the Senate again failed Thursday to advance rival Democratic and Republican stopgap spending bills. No further votes are expected until Tuesday, prolonging job uncertainty for thousands of federal workers. President Donald Trump on Thursday also vowed to target “Democrat programs” for cuts if the shutdown continues. “We’ll be making cuts that will be permanent, and we’re only going to cut Democrat programs,” he said during a Cabinet meeting. “They wanted to do this, so we’ll give them a little taste of their own medicine,” he added. Trump did not specify which programs he planned to target for cuts.

2️⃣ Gaza ceasefire plan

The Israeli military said today that a ceasefire was now in effect in Gaza, as its forces pull back in accordance with the deal approved by the government overnight. The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson added, however, that “troops will continue to be present in various areas of the Gaza Strip.” This comes after Israeli warplanes launched intense airstrikes in the center of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, earlier today. Eyewitnesses also described to CNN airstrikes and artillery shelling in Gaza City hours ago. At the same time, anticipation is building for the return of the hostages, which President Trump said could happen on Monday or Tuesday.

3️⃣ Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded today to María Corina Machado for “promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.” Machado is a leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, which has campaigned for free elections and representative government. Announcing the award, the Nobel Committee said Machado’s role as a “unifying figure” in Venezuela’s opposition movement “is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy: our shared willingness to defend the principles of popular rule, even though we disagree.” Machado went into hiding after the Venezuelan government moved to crush dissent following last year’s election. It is unclear whether she will be able to attend the prize ceremony in Norway in December.

4️⃣ Letitia James

Letitia James, the New York attorney general who defeated Trump in court, was indicted Thursday by the Justice Department. The charges stem from a mortgage fraud investigation and come as President Trump continues to call for his enemies to be prosecuted in court. James’ relationship with Trump has been adversarial for years as James campaigned on promises to investigate Trump and ultimately won a civil fraud case against him, his adult sons and his real estate business. A judge found them liable for fraud for inflating the value of their properties and ordered Trump to pay $355 million in penalties. A New York appeals court tossed the penalties and Trump has appealed the verdict.

5️⃣ Philippines quake

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake rattled the southeastern coast of the Philippines earlier today, sending panicked residents running into the streets. Dramatic video showed residents on Mindanao island rushing out of buildings or trying to maintain their balance as the ground beneath them shook violently. The country is still recovering from a 6.9 magnitude quake that struck off the central island of Cebu less than two weeks ago. It was the Philippines’ deadliest in over a decade, killing at least 72 people, injuring hundreds and causing extensive damage.

Number of the day

450

That’s roughly how many Russian drones struck Ukraine earlier today in a “massive attack” on the country’s energy infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. The Kremlin appears to be once again targeting Ukrainian power and heat supplies ahead of the bitter winter months.

Quote of the day

The company said Thursday in a blog post that it will start allowing some banned users to return to its platform. In a letter announcing the change earlier this month, YouTube said the move reflects its “commitment to free expression.”

