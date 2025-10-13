Portland, Sea-Tac and Westchester airports among those refusing to play Kristi Noem video in TSA lines

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Some US airports are refusing to play a video of Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem blaming Democrats for the federal government shutdown.

The video, first obtained by Fox News, is intended to play at security lines, with Noem stating, “It is TSA’s top priority to make sure that you have the most pleasant and efficient airport experience as possible while we keep you safe.”

She also says, “However, Democrats in Congress refuse to fund the federal government, and because of this, many of our operations are impacted, and most of our TSA employees are working without pay.”

In an email to CNN, a spokesperson for the Port of Portland, which operates Portland International Airport, Hillsboro Airport and Troutdale Airport, confirmed a request came from the Transportation Security Administration to display the video message.

“We did not consent to playing the video in its current form, as we believe the Hatch Act clearly prohibits use of public assets for political purposes and messaging,” said Molly Prescott, spokesperson for the Port of Portland.

The Hatch Act is a 1939 law which prohibits political activities of federal employees to ensure government programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion.

Prescott added Oregon law states no public employee can promote or oppose any political committee, party or affiliation.

TSA checkpoints often include videos featuring government officials welcoming travelers and explanations of procedures, but they usually do not contain political messages.

A Port of Seattle spokesperson also told CNN Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, will not play the video “due to the political nature of the content.”

“We continue to urge bipartisan efforts to end the government shutdown and are working to find ways to support federal employees working without pay at SEA during the shutdown,” the spokesperson said.

In Westchester County, just north of New York City, the airport will not display the video either.

“The PSA politicizes the impacts of a federal government shutdown on TSA Operations, and the County finds the tone to be unnecessarily alarmist,” County Executive Ken Jenkins said in a statement. “It is inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation’s top public officials.”

It is not clear if any airport has agreed to display the video message.

