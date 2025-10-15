Sleep profiles, virus season, preparing for layoffs: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Sleep profiles

About 1 in 3 American adults don’t get enough shut-eye. A new study identified five distinct sleep types linked to different patterns of mood, health and brain activity. A doctor explains what they mean for your health.

2️⃣ Dreams on hold

Chase Franklin had everything all set for his move from North Dakota to Kansas for a new job. Days before he was supposed to close on his home, the government shut down, throwing a giant wrench into his carefully constructed plans.

3️⃣ Gorilla-like grip

The first known hand fossils from an extinct human relative have been unearthed in Kenya, revealing a species with unexpected dexterity. Researchers are intrigued.

4️⃣ Peak season

The leaves are changing colors and there’s a chill in the air, so that means respiratory virus season has arrived. Here’s what you should know about this year’s vaccines for Covid-19, flu and RSV.

5️⃣ Chance encounter

A hospital in India — thousands of miles from home — was the last place Charlotte Phillips expected to find love. Then she crossed paths with an American patient there, and life was never the same again.

Watch this

😱 ‘Things can die very quickly in here’: The Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in West Virginia was a psychiatric hospital for well over a century before closing in 1994. Now it’s a tourist attraction, and the guides swear some patients never left.

Top headlines

Check this out

🏠 Home sweet home: Zooey Deschanel’s Manhattan duplex is overflowing with bespoke design flourishes. Step inside the house she shares with her fiancé Jonathan Scott, star of “Property Brothers.”

Quiz time

🤝 Syria’s interim president met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. What is his name?

A. Bashar al-Assad

B. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

C. Ahmed Al-Sharaa

D. Abdul Latif Rashid

🧠 Quiz answer: C. Al-Sharaa sat down with Putin for their first face-to-face meeting.

