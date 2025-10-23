All Alaska Airlines flights grounded by IT outage

By Aaron Cooper, CNN

(CNN) — All Alaska Airlines flights were grounded Thursday night as the airline worked to address an information technology problem, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“Alaska Airlines is experiencing an IT outage affecting operations,” the airline posted on X. “We apologize for the inconvenience. If you’re scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

Shortly before 7 p.m. ET the FAA issued a ground stop, at the airline’s request, for all Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air flights.

Horizon Air is the Alaska Air Group’s subsidiary serving mainly the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.

The airline did not immediately say what caused the outage.

Alaska Airlines had a similar outage in July and one after a systems upgrade in April of 2024.

Alaska is the fifth largest US airline and flies 44 million passengers each year to 120 destinations in five countries, accoring to its website.

