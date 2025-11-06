Tracking US flight delays and cancellations in charts

By Matt Stiles, Byron Manley, Gillian Roberts, Curt Merrill, CNN

(CNN) — Americans are bracing for potential flight delays and cancellations at 40 busy US airports ahead of the holiday travel season.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut air traffic by 10% at 40 airports starting Friday if a deal isn’t reached to end the government shutdown.

CNN is tracking delays and cancellations for flights traveling to, from or within the US using data from FlightAware. The figures update every 15 minutes.

On average, there were roughly 5,600 daily delays and about 340 daily cancellations last year, the FlightAware data shows.

