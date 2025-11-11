‘Slop bowl’ struggles, massive jackpot, hotel nightmare: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ ‘Slop bowl’ struggles

Three fast-casual giants — Cava, Chipotle and Sweetgreen — are feeling the heat as younger diners rethink their lunch budgets. Many are brown-bagging it or chasing deep discounts at traditional fast food chains.

2️⃣ Cat-and-mouse game

It began with a bloody crime scene straight from a made-for-TV movie. An Oklahoma sex offender allegedly staged his own abduction and managed to elude the authorities for 13 years. Here’s how they found him.

3️⃣ Hotel nightmare

Sonder, a short-term rentals company, suddenly collapsed over the weekend when its partnership with Marriott ended. Guests around the world were abruptly kicked out of their rooms and found themselves stranded.

4️⃣ Inclusive communities

Autism can feel very isolating, but it’s an increasingly common diagnosis. A researcher with Asperger’s syndrome sees that as an opportunity to make the world a more vibrant place.

5️⃣ Keeping it sexy

Does your partner snore? Don’t let it interfere with intimacy. A therapist offers advice for couples who are juggling nasal strips, earplugs and CPAP machines.

🥩 A healthy balance: Protein is an essential part of your diet, but consuming more than your body needs can cause problems. Nutrition experts explain how to get the right amount.

🤐 Ssshh! It’s a secret: A courtyard in Beijing’s Forbidden City used to be filled with garbage and items in storage. Now it’s a hidden garden open to visitors for the first time in a century. Take a look inside.

🏡 President Donald Trump just introduced a new idea to tackle home affordability. What was it?

A. Utility bills paid for first year

B. No down payment

C. A free bedroom set

D. 50-year mortgage

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

🧠 Quiz answer: D. The president floated a 50-year mortgage. Is that a good idea? Here’s what housing experts say.

