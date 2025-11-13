Portable mortgages, disaster relief robots, the future of online shopping: Check out the day’s stories

By Sarah Hutter, CNN

5 things

1️⃣ Portable mortgages

Owning a home is becoming increasingly out of reach, leaving younger generations frustrated. The Trump administration is floating a proposal aimed at making housing more affordable — but critics warn it could have unintended consequences.

2️⃣ Prison privileges

From unlimited toilet paper to special arrangements for guests, some prison rules don’t always appear to apply to Ghislaine Maxwell. Sources reveal what life behind bars looks like for Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous right-hand woman.

3️⃣ You are what you eat

As is true for many of us, french fries are the key to my heart. But ultraprocessed foods — mainly breads, beverages and breakfast items — are linked to a sharp rise in colorectal cancers in young people. A new, first-of-its-kind study may help explain why.

4️⃣ Future of online shopping

You can already buy almost anything with a click. Now tech giants are racing to build AI assistants that could shop for you — and change e-commerce forever.

5️⃣ Forget Christmas

Holiday season is here, with sparkling markets, mulled wine and ice skating. But while most of the world is soaking up the festive cheer, one Sicilian town is already turning its attention to what comes next: Easter.

Watch this

🤖 Tech for good: Inside a Swiss military training center, student-built and startup-designed robots face simulated disaster zones — testing their ability to search for survivors and aid relief efforts.

Check this out

🤠 Challenging gender norms: What does a cowgirl look like? You might imagine flannel shirts, Stetson hats and bootcut jeans. But in escaramuza, the all-female equestrian sport imported by the US from Mexico, the answer is a little different.

Quiz time

📝 What did the Collins Dictionary name as Word of the Year for 2025?

A. Auramaxxing

B. Clanker

C. Vibe coding

D. Broligarchy

Quiz answer:

🧠 Quiz answer: C. “Vibe coding,” a form of software development that involves turning natural language into computer code by using artificial intelligence, was the winner on this year’s list.

