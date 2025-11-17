Stellar explosions, unlikely tourist destination, ant warfare: Catch up on the day’s stories
By Daniel Wine, CNN
5 things
1️⃣ Stellar explosions
Astronomers say they have spotted a giant explosion released by a star beyond our solar system. The eruption was similar to ones that unleashed last week’s solar storms on Earth, but on a much larger — and more ominous — scale.
2️⃣ ‘Daddy, come home’
Roman Surovtsev came to the US as a child refugee from the former Soviet Union. Now he’s a married father of two young daughters facing deportation — along with 82 other immigrants — to war-ravaged Ukraine.
3️⃣ An unlikely destination
For decades, Somalia has been synonymous with civil war, piracy and danger. As a result, the east African country has had relatively few Western visitors. But it’s seeing a quiet rise in foreign tourists.
4️⃣ Good posture
Do you slouch while working at your desk? Yeah, me too. But posture isn’t something you freeze into place — it’s fluid, and movement matters more than how you sit or stand.
5️⃣ Ant assassination
Scientists have discovered how a parasitic ant uses chemical warfare to take over the nest of a different species. The deadly scheme unfolds like a Shakespearean drama.
Watch this
⛔ ‘Whites only’: Eric Orwoll is developing a private community on roughly 160 acres near the Ozark Mountains in Arkansas. The application to join asks potential members about their views on immigration, transgenderism and segregation.
Top headlines
- President Trump says he’d sign bill to release Epstein files
- Judge says James Comey indictment may be tainted by ‘profound investigative missteps’
- FEMA chief steps down as Trump administration prepared to oust him
Check this out
⛏️ Heads up: Massive stone gods stand watch near the summit of one of southeast Turkey’s tallest mountains. They’re guarding a 2,000-year-old mystery.
For CNN subscribers
- Jack Curtis’ impossible dream: The college quarterback who refuses to let cancer stop his senior year
- It used to be Europe’s secret season. Then the crowds arrived
- Data centers are spiking electricity costs in Maryland. It’s the ‘tip of the iceberg,’ one expert warns
Quiz time
🗳️ The presidential election in which South American country is headed to a runoff between communist and hard-right candidates?
A. Venezuela
B. Colombia
C. Chile
D. Argentina
⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.
🧠 Quiz answer: C. Chile is headed to a tense runoff after a closely fought first-round vote Sunday.
