Border Patrol’s immigration enforcement operation in Charlotte is over, local officials say

By Dianne Gallagher, Priscilla Alvarez, Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Top Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino and some of his agents have left Charlotte, North Carolina, according to a Homeland Security official.

The departure is likely a relief to the city, which saw businesses close, children kept out of school, hundreds arrested, and many living in fear during “Operation Charlotte’s Web,” which lasted nearly a week.

Immigration enforcement will continue in the area, similar to what happened in Chicago after Bovino and his team departed, other law enforcement officials told CNN.

Bovino and his agents are expected to launch an operation in New Orleans after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden issued a statement Thursday saying federal officials confirmed to him that the Customs and Border Protection operation in Charlotte is over.

As a result, the statement said, there will be no CBP operations in Charlotte on Thursday.

“We will continue to build relationships, mend bridges, and listen to the voices of everyone in our community,” McFadden said. “As we move forward, I want the city of Charlotte to know, I will keep fighting for clarity, accountability, and trust. I will continue to protect this city and every single one of its citizens.”

McFadden noted that while the CBP operation known as “Charlotte’s Web” has ended, ICE will continue its own enforcement efforts.

