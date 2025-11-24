Tornado leaves behind ‘significant’ path of destruction in Houston area

By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — More than 100 homes were damaged Monday afternoon after a tornado ripped through Harris County, Texas, Constable Mark Herman said in a Facebook post.

First responders are currently searching for residents who could be injured or trapped in the affected area, the constable said.

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado struck the county but has yet to rate the storm’s intensity.

Severe storms developed in the Houston area on Monday afternoon, where warm temperatures were in place ahead of a cold front. An unstable atmosphere combined with wind shear produced supercell thunderstorms, which resulted in reports of several tornadoes.

The constable called the storm a “severe weather event” that caused “widespread and significant damage.”

Drone video of the destruction revealed the extent of the damage, which included torn-off rooftops and debris strewn across yards and pools.

Photos posted by the Cy-Fair Fire Department ﻿also showed shattered windows, broken fences, damaged roofs, and debris scattered through the area.

Residents are urged to avoid traveling if possible, as there is widespread debris and downed power lines in the impacted neighborhoods, Harris County officials said in another post.

“Our priority is the safety of our residents,” Herman said a post. “We are using every resource available to locate the injured, secure the area, and support our community through this emergency.”

Conditions will be favorable for additional severe thunderstorms Monday night as the cold front approaches the Houston region.

CNN has reached out to﻿ the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for additional information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.