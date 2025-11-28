Northwestern University agrees to pay $75 million as part of deal with Trump administration that restores frozen funds

By Hanna Park, CNN

(CNN) — Northwestern University has reached a $75-million deal with the Trump administration which restores frozen federal funding and ends an antisemitism investigation, the Department of Justice announced Friday.

“Northwestern agrees to adhere to federal anti-discrimination laws, ensuring that the university does not preference individuals based on race, color, or national origin in admissions, scholarships, hiring, or promotion,” the Justice Department said in a news release. “Northwestern shall maintain clear policies and procedures relating to demonstrations, protests, displays, and other expressive activities, as well as implement mandatory antisemitism training for all students, faculty, and staff.”

The university saw the Trump administration freeze $790 million in federal funding earlier this year – which a White House official told CNN was connected to several Title VI investigations.

“The United States shall close pending investigations and treat Northwestern as eligible for future grants, contracts, and awards,” the DOJ said Friday.

CNN has reached out to Northwestern and the White House for further information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

