1 dead and 1 injured in a shooting at Kentucky State University in Frankfort

(CNN) — One person is dead and another remains in critical condition after a shooting at Kentucky State University upended students’ final exams of the semester before they go on winter break, police said.

The suspect is in custody, police said.

Kentucky State University, a historically Black university that was chartered in 1886, has more than 2,200 students and 450 faculty and staff members, according its website.

Law enforcement agencies remain on the scene and have secured the campus as the school remains on lockdown.

The shooting unfolded around 3:35 p.m. at Young Hall, a dorm on campus, Frankfort Assistant Chief of Police Scott Tracy told CNN affiliate WDRB.

“Let’s pray for those affected,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on X.

University officials said they are “still in the process of gathering accurate and complete information” before issuing an official statement.

Tuesday’s incident comes after two other historically Black universities were targeted in separate shootings during homecoming weekends in October.

Five people were injured in a shooting near the campus of Howard University in Washington, DC, police said, but none of the victims were students.

Just one day later, at least one person was killed and six others were injured during homecoming weekend at Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

