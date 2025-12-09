Winter weather woes, women in the workplace, gift-giving tips: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

The National Weather Service is trying to hire back hundreds of people laid off or otherwise cut by the Trump administration. Offices are coping with vacancies that could affect forecasts and public safety as a cold and snowy winter looms.

The Taj Mahal is the 17th-century embodiment of an emperor’s love for his wife, and it’s sacred to Hindus. A controversial new Bollywood film is turning India’s iconic marble mausoleum into a symbol of division.

The progressive movement disorder that affects your muscles and balance is on the rise. An estimated 25 million people worldwide will be living with it by 2050. Experts offer advice on how to reduce your risk.

Large companies have made progress when it comes to increasing the number of women in management and leadership roles. But a new report warns that corporate America runs the risk of backsliding.

Designer Kelly Wearstler has impeccable taste, and clients such as Gwen Stefani and Cameron Diaz pay a lot of money for that. Her approach to gift giving is thoughtful and personalized — here’s what she suggests.

🇻🇪 The Trump administration is quietly building plans for what would happen if Nicolás Maduro were ousted as president of which country?

A. Brazil

B. Colombia

C. Venezuela

D. Chile

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

CNN’s Lauren del Valle is covering the Brian Walshe murder trial in Massachusetts. He pleaded guilty to disposing of his wife’s body but maintains he didn’t kill her. Here’s del Valle’s report about what happened today:

Background: DNA testing found that Ana Walshe was a statistical match for DNA recovered on items that prosecutors say her husband threw away while trying to cover up her killing. Catch up on the case.

DNA testing found that Ana Walshe was a statistical match for DNA recovered on items that prosecutors say her husband threw away while trying to cover up her killing. Catch up on the case. Testimony: A forensic scientist from the Massachusetts state police crime lab testified that, according to the testing, Ana Walshe was a statistical match for DNA found on a blood-stained white towel, a blood stain on the blade of a hacksaw, a blood-stained piece of carpet, a clump of hair and a piece of human tissue. Ana Walshe’s body was never found, so this is the closest thing to finding her body that the jury has heard about so far.

A forensic scientist from the Massachusetts state police crime lab testified that, according to the testing, Ana Walshe was a statistical match for DNA found on a blood-stained white towel, a blood stain on the blade of a hacksaw, a blood-stained piece of carpet, a clump of hair and a piece of human tissue. Ana Walshe’s body was never found, so this is the closest thing to finding her body that the jury has heard about so far. Tomorrow: The jury is slated to hear from Ana Walshe’s former boss, who spent New Year’s Eve at the Walshes’ Massachusetts home and was the last known person to see her alive other than her husband.

🧠 Quiz answer: C. The US military has moved thousands of troops and a carrier strike group closer to Venezuela.

