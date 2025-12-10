5 things to know for Dec. 10: Economy, Miami mayor’s race, Campus shooting, Ukraine, Nobel Peace Prize



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

The Federal Reserve is expected to lower interest rates again today, though deep divisions remain within its influential rate-setting committee. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm ET to explain the decision and its implications for borrowers.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Economy

As high costs continue to squeeze US households, President Donald Trump is trying to allay affordability concerns and deflect blame for the financial strain felt by millions of Americans. During a speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, he debuted a new economic message: Democrats drove up prices, “and we’re bringing them down.” But he undercut his argument at times, often veering into insult-ridden tangents. Trump repeatedly pinned high prices on former President Joe Biden, relentlessly mocking his predecessor. While Trump has dismissed concerns about affordability as a “Democratic hoax,” a Fox News national survey from November found that 76% of voters view the economy negatively.

2️⃣ Miami mayor’s race

Eileen Higgins will be the next mayor of Miami, CNN projects, breaking a nearly 30-year Republican streak in the seat and giving Democrats another strong performance during the first year of Trump’s second term. Higgins, a former county commissioner, will defeat city manager Emilio Gonzalez, who was endorsed by Trump. Though Miami’s mayor wields little formal power, the role serves as a high-profile ambassador for the city, which has a large Latino population and has been at the epicenter of debates over immigration enforcement operations led by Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

3️⃣ Campus shooting

One student is dead and another remains in critical condition following a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday. Police said a 48-year-old suspect from Indiana, who is not a student, was arrested moments after opening fire. Authorities are now investigating what Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear called an isolated attack on the historically Black university. It is the 73rd shooting on school grounds this year, most of which took place on college campuses. The incidents have left at least 29 people dead and more than 100 other victims injured, according to a CNN analysis.

4️⃣ Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his team is preparing an updated version of the Trump administration’s peace plan and could send it to the US later today. Zelensky has been clear that his country will not surrender Russian-occupied territory, even as President Trump pressures him to agree to a peace deal with Moscow. In an interview with Politico taped Monday, Trump once again expressed frustration with Zelensky, saying, “He’s going to have to get on the ball and start accepting things, you know, when you’re losing.” Russia has insisted on territorial concessions being part of a settlement to end its war in Ukraine.

5️⃣ Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel committee will hand out its Peace Prize today, but this year’s winner will not attend the award ceremony in Norway. Under persecution from Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government, opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado has been living in hiding since last year, and her current whereabouts are unknown. Machado received the accolade for tirelessly promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and “for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Nobel Committee said. Machado’s daughter will accept the prize and deliver a speech on her mother’s behalf.

Breakfast browse

Australia is banning young teens from social media

A world-first ban on major social media platforms for children under the age of 16 goes into effect in Australia today. Could it happen in the US?

FBI’s Most Wanted

The FBI has increased its reward to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of a former Olympian on its Ten Most Wanted List.

Iceland’s big problem with Instagrammable flowers

The purple lupine flowers may look beautiful, but as they spread through Iceland, they pose a threat to native plant life. See the video here.

This abandoned airport is being transformed into a $30 billion sustainable city

Toronto’s Downsview Airport is being developed into an urban district that aims to house more than 50,000 residents. The 1.2-mile-long runway is also being turned into a park.

MacKenzie Scott donated $7.1 billion to nonprofits in 2025

Author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott revealed $7.1 billion in donations to nonprofits in 2025, marking a significant increase in her annual giving from recent years.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ Plane makes emergency landing on highway

See the dramatic moment a plane collided with a car during a crash landing in Florida this week.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Andrew Torgan.