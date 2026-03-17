5 things to know for March 17: Travel disruptions in Middle East, Iran war, Gas prices, Cuba blackouts, Meatpacking workers



CNN

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

☘️ Happy St. Patrick’s Day, readers. Many parts of the world will look a bit greener today as people don the color to celebrate the holiday — including the Chicago River, famously dyed a vivid emerald each year. Beyond its religious roots, the holiday has evolved into a global celebration of Irish culture, marked by everything from shamrocks and leprechauns to corned beef and a spirited round (or two) of green beer.

Here’s what else you need to know to get up to speed and on with your day.

1️⃣ Travel disruptions

The war in Iran is continuing to disrupt travel across the Gulf after Iranian drone strikes triggered two major air incidents in recent days. Flights at Dubai International Airport were briefly suspended on Monday after a drone struck a nearby fuel tank, igniting a large fire. The shutdown forced cancellations and diversions as aviation authorities closed the airport. Part of the UAE’s airspace was also closed for a few hours overnight after the country said it was responding to incoming missiles and drone strikes from Iran. Meanwhile, the prices of many global airfares that bypass the Middle East are rising, as the conflict drives up oil prices and airlines warn of higher fuel costs ahead.

2️⃣ Iran war

US allies in the Persian Gulf are once again under attack, with Iran launching drones and ballistic missiles at Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE in recent hours. Tehran is also warning it could target US assets in the Red Sea, raising fears of a broader escalation. Earlier today, the US Embassy in Baghdad was targeted by drones, according to video geolocated by CNN and Iraqi officials. Meanwhile, Israel’s military said it has killed Iran’s top security official, Ali Larijani, though Iran has not confirmed the claim. Larijani was the one directing attacks against Israel and the Gulf Arab states, an Israeli military official said.

3️⃣ Gas prices

Gas prices have skyrocketed due to the US-Israel war on Iran, adding even more financial strain on many Americans’ wallets. The average price of regular gas has jumped nearly 80 cents, or 27%, over the past month, according to AAA, with diesel rising even more. However, drivers hoping for relief at the pump are unlikely to get any help from their states amid the current spike. Unlike in 2022, when several states suspended gas taxes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, few state officials are considering similar moves now. Tighter state budgets are one key reason, leaving less room for costly tax breaks, analysts say.

MORE: What could get more expensive because of the war in Iran?

4️⃣ Cuba power failure

Cuba’s electrical grid suffered a total collapse on Monday, plunging 10 million people into the dark. It’s the latest in a string of blackouts and the first nationwide collapse since the US effectively cut off oil flows to the island. Crews are working to restore power, but the outage underscores a deepening energy crisis in a country heavily reliant on fuel imports. On the unofficial market, gas prices in Cuba have surged to about $9 a liter — meaning it costs more than $300 to fill up a car’s gas tank, which is more than most Cubans earn in a year. The blackout came as President Donald Trump suggested from the Oval Office that he might “take” or “free” Cuba, saying he could “do anything” with the island.

5️⃣ Meatpacking workers

Thousands of meatpacking workers walked off the job at a JBS-owned plant in Colorado on Monday in the industry’s first strike in 40 years. JBS USA is one of four major beef processors that account for 85% of US production and employs about 25,000 workers nationwide. The union representing 3,800 striking workers said that JBS failed to meet its demands for higher wages, improved safety measures and better healthcare. JBS said that its current offer already includes wage increases, a secure pension and long-term stability. The strike comes as beef prices have climbed 15% over the past year due to the smallest cattle herd in 75 years, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Breakfast browse

State Department slashes fee to renounce US citizenship

For anyone considering a breakup with America, the fee to give up US citizenship just dropped by about 80%.

Your brain on marijuana

Medical or recreational marijuana doesn’t ease anxiety or other mental health conditions, according to two new analyses of existing gold-standard research.

Kennedy’s vaccine overhaul shot down

A federal judge on Monday temporarily blocked Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts to overhaul US vaccine policy.

Utah mother Kouri Richins convicted of fatally poisoning her husband

The mother of three — who published a children’s book on grief — was found guilty of murder in the 2022 death of her husband.

Nvidia announces updates

AI giant Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company, announced a slew of software and hardware updates to encourage the development of AI agents, or AI assistants that can perform tasks for users.

Weather

🌤️ Check your local forecast to see what you can expect.

And finally…

▶️ This AI-powered robot is reimagining traditional ink paintings

Watch how this AI-powered robotic arm can paint intricate landscapes, channeling the delicate brushwork of traditional Chinese ink art.

The-CNN-Wire

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Today’s edition of 5 Things AM was edited and produced by CNN’s Meghan Pryce.