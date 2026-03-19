Six weeks after Nancy Guthrie vanished, the spotlight on Tucson dims as the cloud of uncertainty lingers

By Celina Tebor, CNN

Tucson, Arizona (CNN) — The residents of the Catalina Foothills are friendly, offering “good mornings” and waves to passersby on the street.

They’re also private: Towering saguaro cacti and long, winding driveways shroud nearly every house in the affluent neighborhood north of Tucson.

For those who chose the hillside community for the quiet escape it offers, that privacy has been encroached upon over much of the past six weeks.

Swarms of media outlets and law enforcement officers descended on the community when Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show anchor Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her home on February 1, the suspected victim of an abduction.

The case quickly captured the attention of the nation, attracting intense media coverage and obsession from online sleuths as questions – some still yet to be answered – swirled about ransom notes and DNA from discarded gloves.

But in her own neighborhood, almost no one wants to talk about Guthrie.

“It’s an enigma,” said David Holter, among the few people around here willing to talk about her mysterious disappearance.

Holter, who lives about a mile away, remembers a suitcase stolen off a porch and a bicycle swiped. That’s the extent of the crime he could recall in the Catalina Foothills in the decades he’s lived here.

But the atmosphere has shifted.

“I’ve been hearing neighbors talk about putting safe rooms in their house,” since Guthrie’s disappearance, Holter said.

This weekday morning in the tucked-away neighborhood is quiet, the silence only broken by chirping birds or the wind blowing against the dry vegetation. No law enforcement vehicles, no news crews. And Holter’s wife, for one, is glad.

“It’s enough already,” she said, exasperated, as she walked off.

Media outlets pull up stakes

Indeed, the seemingly endless lines of cars and news vans parked outside Guthrie’s home during the early days of the investigation are gone, replaced by orange cones along the road shoulder. Savannah Guthrie has too returned to New York City from her native Tucson.

In the dusty foothills, there are parking restrictions within a half mile in every direction of the Guthrie house, with A-frame stands warning the Pima County Sheriff’s Department will strictly enforce the prohibitions.

Under a “no trespassing” sign staked in front of the house, another sign reads: “Dear media, This neighborhood needs space to process, heal and gather in privacy as a loving community. Please cover this tragedy from elsewhere so that we may have some privacy, space, and dignity.”

There are no national – or local – media outlets setting up for live broadcasts on this searing hot afternoon. But there is John DePetro, an independent journalist livestreaming on TikTok, who could recall with remarkable precision where each outlet was stationed at the height of the frenzy.

“There was NewsNation over there,” he said, pointing to the side of the road. “’Fox and Friends’ next to them.”

“Whatever MSNBC is now,” he continued, pointing a finger at a different spot on the road each time he rattled off an outlet. “ABC – ‘Good Morning America,’ Aaron Katersky – CNN on the corner, NBC next to them, and then stations from LA and local stations.”

Gone, too, is the heavy law enforcement presence that for days scoured every square inch of Nancy Guthrie’s property, which spans thousands of square feet.

The most consistent visitors now are streamers like DePetro, who flew from Rhode Island early in the investigation and said he never expected to stay so long.

“I thought it was maybe gonna be a manhunt, and then so I’ll just fly out for the week,” he said. “And now it’s day 44. I’m still out here.”

So is Damian Enderle, another streamer who drives by, holding his arm out the window with a red Gatorade for DePetro. His daily livestreams rack up thousands of views, and he said interest in the case from his loyal audience hasn’t dissipated.

“What I do with my YouTube channel is keep the story alive,” the Tucson native said.

Fresh bouquets left on top of old ones

While the television cameras and the law enforcement officers have departed from the scene of the crime, reminders of Guthrie remain.

Yellow ribbons symbolizing support for Guthrie, matching the vibrant flowers on the brittlebrush plants native to the area, dot her neighbors’ mailboxes, and in some cases, their cacti.

Outside the local NBC station in Tucson, about five miles south of Guthrie’s residence, hangs a large banner with the words, “Bring her home,” in all capital letters, covered in messages of support from around the world: Bend, Oregon; New York City; Scotland; Mexico.

“Praying for your safe return home.”

“Dark will not stay – light will find you.”

“Keep the faith.”

Under the banner is a box filled with yellow bracelets with a ribbon charm attached.

On the third day of Guthrie’s disappearance, a sign appeared outside her home that read, “Dear Guthrie Family, Your neighbors stand with you.”

More than a month later, the sign has grown into a memorial stretching yards beyond it.

Groups intermittently drop by throughout one afternoon, leaving fresh bouquets on top of old ones dried out by the unrelenting Arizona sun.

‘Tucson’s not going to forget’

Sandy Long and Sonja Gilgenbach, Tucson residents and seniors who came to pay their respects Monday, added new flowers to the growing pile.

“I take a look at the memorial, and I think how she’s so badly missed in the neighborhood and in the city of Tucson,” Long said.

“It is not over,” she said. “We just keep questioning – something happened, someone knows something, and we just are praying that someone will come forward and do the right thing. And I know that the media kind of has stopped with this, but…”

“And that’s the sad part of it,” Gilgenbach interjected. “Now the days are getting more and more, so people have a tendency to go on with their lives and kind of forget.”

“But yet,” Long responded, “I think this is an incident where Tucson’s not going to forget. I think that this has been an important family in Tucson. And I don’t think they’re ever going to forget.”

Both women said they now tread their lives with a little more caution than before.

“Because we’re her age, we feel like it could be us,” Long said.

“You go through your life now with a little apprehension because you don’t know,” Gilgenbach said. “And it’s our world today, I think.”

Herminia Serino, too, said her sense of security has been altered by Guthrie’s disappearance.

“We feel a little insecure to go outside,” she said, speaking from outside her Mexican restaurant just 10 minutes away from Guthrie’s house. Serino said she doesn’t go outside at night anymore and always has someone with her.

“I don’t feel the same anymore, because if it happens to her, it can happen to anyone,” she said.

And she said developments from law enforcement feel like they are at a standstill.

“The community needs an explanation,” Serino said. “With all the technology we have, cameras and all kind of stuff … they can resolve anything.”

Task force dedicated to investigation

It’s been over a month since local officials held a news conference about Guthrie’s disappearance, and Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos’ office said he is not currently holding any media availability.

“This remains an active investigation and investigators are focusing (on) evidence analysis including DNA and digital. We will not get into specifics,” the sheriff’s office told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

The FBI also declined an interview, saying the investigation is ongoing. Its Phoenix division has a big office in Tucson, which has managed the Guthrie case from the beginning and continues to do so, a spokesperson said.

There’s a 20- to 24-person task force dedicated to the investigation – about half the personnel from the sheriff’s office, and the other half from the FBI, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Guthrie family maintains close communication with law enforcement, a friend of Savannah’s said Wednesday.

Authorities say they believe Guthrie was removed from the home against her will. But law enforcement still has not determined a motive.

Six weeks after her disappearance, even after the cameras have left, there’s little respite from the questions and anxiety in the minds of Tucson residents.

Underneath the banner outside the local NBC station, what was once a fresh bouquet is now dried out, much like the rest of the unforgiving desert landscape. Soft winds threaten to blow the withered flowers away.

CNN’s Aaron Fisher and Brian Stelter contributed to this report.

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